ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Play-Off 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Vanuatu vs Malaysia, Match 12

The ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Play-Off 2024 hosted three enticing matches on Monday, February 26. In the Group A encounter between Bermuda and Kuwait, the latter registered a comprehensive five-wicket win.

With that victory, Kuwait strengthened their position on the second place in the Group A table, accumulating two wins in three matches. Bermuda, on the other hand, stayed at the bottom with a solitary win in three matches.

Italy, meanwhile, continued to be at the top, having won two matches out of three. Saudi Arabia kept themselves at number three with a solitary win in three matches.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 Italy 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.574 2 Kuwait 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.33 3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.298 4 Bermuda 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.53

In the Group B clash, Vanuatu beat Malaysia by three wickets on Monday and, thereby, picked up their first win of the tournament. Despite the win, Vanuatu remained at the bottom of the Group B table with a solitary win in three matches. On the other hand, Malaysia found themselves at third on the table with a solitary win in three matches.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 BAHRAIN 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.27 2 TANZANIA 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.75 3 MALAYSIA 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.16 4 VANUATU 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.86

In the other Group B match played on Monday, Tanzania beat Bahrain by 20 runs and took the number two spot on the points tally. Despite the loss, Bahrain were still at the pole position in the Group B table with two wins in three games.

Vanuatu get off the blocks; Tanzania beat Bahrain by 20 runs

The 10th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Play-off 2024 took place between Bahrain and Tanzania at Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lampur on Monday. Ivan Selemani blazed his way to 82 off 70 balls, helping Tanzania post 173 runs in the first innings.

Unfortunately, he didn’t receive support from the other batters. Abhik Patwa was the next-best batter, scoring 28 off 43 balls. For Bahrain, Ali Dawood starred with the ball, picking up three wickets for 12 runs in 5.3 overs.

Abdul Majid Abbasi bagged two wickets for 43 runs in nine overs. Despite a low score, Tanzania bowled exceedingly well to bundle out Bahrain for just 153 runs, thereby registering a 20-run win.

Haider Butt kept some hopes alive with a 51-run knock off 92 balls, however, the other batters failed to hit the straps. For Tanzania, Alli Kimote starred with the ball, picking up four for 36 in 10 overs. The likes of Sanjay Kumar Thakor and Kassim Nassoro also chipped in with two wickets each.

The 11th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Playoffs 2024 saw Kuwait take on Bermuda in Bangi. Bermuda managed to score 226 runs while batting first in the first innings. Opener Terryn Fray top-scored with 50 off 86 deliveries, including two fours. For Kuwait, Sayed Monib was the pick of the bowlers, claiming five for 40 in 10 overs.

In reply, Kuwait chased down the total in 47.5 overs with five wickets in hand. Meet Bhavsar played a match-winning knock of 101 runs in 131 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

In the third game of the day, Malaysia took on Vanuatu in Kuala Lumpur. Vanuatu didn’t allow the Malaysian batters to settle in, bundling them out for just 124 runs. Ahmed Aqeel was the only batter for Malaysia who showed grit but couldn’t convert the knock into a big one. He departed after scoring 44 off 79 balls.

For Vanuatu, Joshua Rasu was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four for 31 in 10 overs. Patrick Matautaava also chipped in with two wickets as well.

In pursuit of the target, Malaysia lost seven wickets and ended up chasing down the target in 29 overs. The likes of Nalin Nipiko (21), Patrick Matautaava (25), and Andrew Mansale (29) came up with handy contributions for the team.

Khizar Hayat bowled his heart out in the second innings, returning with a sensational spell of five for 26 in nine overs. However, that didn’t prove enough in the end.

