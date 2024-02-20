ICC Cricket World Cup Challenger League Play-off 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) is all set to host the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenger League Playoff, starting on February 22, Thursday. Three different venues in Malaysia will host all the games of the campaign.

This eight-team tournament is part of the CWC Qualification pathway event for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, which is set to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

The bottom two placed teams from the ICC CWC Challenge League Groups (A and B) will form four out of the eight sides in this campaign.

The other four sides are countries from the bottom of the two groups in the Challenge League in a playoff competition, who meet the requirements of having a minimum of eight domestic teams playing regular cricket and being in the top 40 of the ICC T20I Rankings as of September 30, 2023.

Bermuda, Italy, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia are part of Group A while Bahrain, Malaysia, Tanzania, and Vanuatu will be a part of Group B.

Each side will play the other side in their respective groups once in a single round-robin format. The top three sides from each group will then move to the Super Sixes stage. The top-placed teams at the end of the Super Sixes stage will advance to the Challenge League.

ICC Cricket World Cup Challenger League Playoff 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 22, Thursday

Match 1 - Italy vs Bermuda, Selangor Turf Club, Seri Kembangan, 7:00 AM

Match 2 - Bahrain vs Vanuatu, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, 7:00 AM

Match 3 - Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran, 7:00 AM

February 23, Friday

Match 4 - Vanuatu vs Tanzania, Selangor Turf Club, Seri Kembangan

Match 5 - Italy vs Saudi Arabia, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Match 6 - Malaysia vs Bahrain, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran

February 25, Sunday

Match 7 - Bermuda vs Saudi Arabia, Selangor Turf Club, Seri Kembangan

Match 8 - Malaysia vs Tanzania, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Match 9 - Italy vs Kuwait, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran

February 26, Monday

Match 10 - Bahrain vs Tanzania, Selangor Turf Club, Seri Kembangan

Match 11 - Bermuda vs Kuwait, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Match 12 - Malaysia vs Vanuatu, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran

February 28, Wednesday

Super Sixes, B1 vs A3, Selangor Turf Club, Seri Kembangan

Super Sixes, B2 vs A2, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Super Sixes, B3 vs A1, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran

March 1, Friday

Super Sixes, B1 vs A2, Selangor Turf Club, Seri Kembangan

Super Sixes, B2 vs A1, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Super Sixes, B3 vs A3, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran

March 3, Sunday

Super Sixes, B2 vs A3, Selangor Turf Club, Seri Kembangan

Super Sixes, B3 vs A2, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Super Sixes, B1 vs A1, Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran

ICC Cricket World Cup Challenger League Playoff 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live stream the competition while there is no live broadcast of the campaign for fans in India.

ICC Cricket World Cup Challenger League Playoff 2024: Full Squads

Bahrain

Sohail Ahmed (c), Haider Ali, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Ahmer Bin Nisar (wk), Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Sachin Kumar, Prashant Kurup, Abdul Majid, Abid Ullah Shah, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Mohsin Zaki

Bermuda

Delray Rawlins (c), Derrick Brangman, Zeko Burgess, Allan Douglas, Chris Douglas, Terryn Fray, Kamau Leverock, Tre Manders, Cejay Outerbridge, Jarryd Richardson (wk), Dominic Sabir, Marcus Scotland, Chare Smith, Sinclair Smith (wk)

Italy

Gareth Berg (c), Marcus Campopiano, Stefano di Bartolomeo, Rakibul Hasan, Fida Hussain, Damith Kosala, Wayne Madsen, Nicholas Maiolo, Gian-Piero Meade, Anthony Mosca, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Jaspreet Singh, Nikolai Smith, Grant Stewart

Kuwait

Mohammed Aslam (c), Usman Patel (vc, wk), Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammad Amin, Clinto Anto, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Adnan Idrees, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Bilal Tahir

Tanzania

Abhik Patwa (c), Ramesh Alluri, Akhil Anil, Laksh Bakrania, Mohamed Issa, Zamoyoni Jabeneke, Salum Jumbe, Ally Kimote, Omary Kitunda (wk), Kassim Nassoro, Yalinde Nkanya, Johnson Nyambo, Ivan Selemani, SanjayKumar Thakor

Vanuatu

Joshua Rasu (c), Ronald Tari (vc), Jarryd Allan (wk), Tim Cutler, Junior Kaltapau, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Williamsing Nalisa, Nalin Nipiko, Simpson Obed, Apolinaire Stephen, Clement Tommy (wk), Jamal Vira (wk), Darren Wotu

Malaysia

TBA

Saudi Arabia

TBA

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App