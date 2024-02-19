ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Points Table: Updated standings after Namibia vs Netherlands

The Netherlands defeated Namibia by seven wickets in the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on Monday, February 19, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Nepal have moved to first place from second with a win and loss each so far. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.920. Namibia have slipped to second place after their recent defeat. They have won one out of two matches and have a Net Run Rate of -0.220. The Netherlands are still in third place with a win and a loss. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.666.

Aryan Dutt's six-wicket haul leads the Netherlands to victory against Namibia

The Netherlands elected to bowl after winning the toss against Namibia. Namibia didn’t have a great start to their innings and lost half of the batters even before reaching the 50-run mark. JJ Smit emerged as the highest scorer for the team and made 26 runs off 46 deliveries.

A total of five other batters made a double-digit score for Namibia but no one could make more than 20 runs among them. Namibia were bundled out for 123 runs in 35.1 overs.

Aryan Dutt was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands and took six wickets for 34 runs in nine overs. He became the first Dutch bowler to take more than five wickets in an ODI game. Kyle Klein took two wickets, while Roelof van der Merwe and Max O’Dowd picked one wicket each.

Michael Levitt and Max O’Dowd provided a solid start to the Netherlands and added 78 runs for the first wicket. Levitt scored his maiden half-century in ODIs and was dismissed after scoring 57 runs off 81 deliveries.

O’Dowd made 28 runs off 42 deliveries, while Bas de Leede remained unbeaten on 21 runs off 20 deliveries. The Netherlands reached the target of 124 runs in 27.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Gerhard Erasmus was the pick of the bowlers for the team and took three wickets for 23 runs in seven overs. Dutt won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

