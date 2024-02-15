ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Points Table: Updated standings after Nepal vs Namibia

Namibia registered a comprehensive four-wicket win over Nepal in the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 on Thursday (February 15). With that, they became the first team to earn points in the tournament.

With two points under the bag, Namibia find themselves at the top of the table. They have a positive net run rate of +1.400. On the other hand, Nepal began the tournament with a defeat and, thus, took the number two spot on the table with one loss in one match played so far. Nepal have a negative net run rate of -1.400.

The third team, Netherlands, will begin their campaign in the second match against Nepal in Kathmandu on Saturday (February 17).

Namibia off the blocks, Nepal begin on a losing note

The first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 took place between Nepal and Namibia at Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, on Thursday. A sensational spell from Gerhard Erasmus of five for 28 led to Nepal getting bundled out for just 132 runs in the first innings.

Nepal got off to the worst possible start, losing the first five wickets for just 67 runs. Bhim Sharki played a valuable knock of 44 runs in 86 balls to help his side cross the 100-run mark. But he couldn’t find any support on the other hand.

Apart from Erasmus, the likes of Trumpelmann and Jack Brassell picked up two wickets each as well. In pursuit of the target, Namibia chased down the total in 33.1 overs with four wickets left in hand.

Michael van Linger (23) and Jan Frylinck (34) made handy contributions at the top of the order. JJ Smit stayed till the end and guided the team home with an unbeaten 17-run knock. Besides, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton also made a valuable contribution of 31 off 30 deliveries.

As for Nepal’s bowling, Sompal Kami picked up three wickets for 32 runs in seven overs, while Lalit Rajbanshi returned with two wickets as well. Gerhard Erasmus was adjudged the Player of the Match for picking up a five-wicket haul and also scoring eight runs with the bat.

