ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Points Table: Updated standings after Netherlands vs Namibia

Namibia defeated the Netherlands in the fifth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2024 on Friday, February 23, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Namibia are still in first place in the points tally with three wins in four matches. They have a net run-rate (NRR) of +0.249. Nepal are in second place and have managed one win in three matches with an NRR of +0.227.

The Netherlands have won one out of three matches and are in third place. They have an NRR of -0.594.

Namibia's resilience shines as they outplay Netherlands in rain-affected encounter

The Netherlands won the toss and elected to bowl in this game against Namibia. The match was reduced to 45 overs due to rain. Namibia didn’t have a great start and lost their first wicket for just one run in the very first over. They lost four more wickets even before reaching the 100-run mark.

Jan Frylinck and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton added 78 runs for the sixth wicket and helped Namibia bounce back. Loftie-Eaton was the highest scorer for Namibia and scored 49 runs off 43 deliveries.

Namibia were bundled out for 203 runs in 41.3 overs. Vivian Kingma was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands and took three wickets for 19 runs in 6.3 overs. Aryan Dutt and Roelof van der Merwe picked up two wickets each.

The Netherlands lost their first wicket for just four runs on the fourth delivery of their innings. They lost the wicket of Sybrand Engelbrecht in the sixth over and he scored 10 runs off 13 deliveries. Max O’Dowd and Bas de Leede added 46 runs for the third wicket.

They lost the next two wickets for just 23 runs. Noah Croes and Shariz Ahmad stabilized the innings with their partnership of 54 runs for the seventh wicket. However, the other batters failed to capitalize and the Netherlands were bundled out for 179 runs in 43.5 overs.

Namibia won the match by 24 runs. Jan Frylinck was the pick of the bowlers for Namibia and took three wickets for 22 runs in 5.5 overs. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

