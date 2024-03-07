ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Points Table: Updated standings after Scotland vs Canada

Canada faced Scotland in the 11th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on Thursday, March 7, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Canada won the match by five wickets after chasing down the target of 198 runs in 45.4 overs.

Canada are still in first place in the points tally and have won all four matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.426. Namibia are still ranked second with three wins in four matches and have a Net Run Rate of +0.249.

The Netherlands continue to be ranked in third position and have won and lost two matches each. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.154.

Scotland and Nepal have won one game each and are in the next two places with a Net Run Rate of +0.371 and -0.118, respectively. The United Arab Emirates are yet to win their first match and are in last place with a Net Run Rate of 0.952.

Harsh Thaker's heroics steer Canada to victory over Scotland in a low-scoring encounter

Canada won the toss and elected to bowl against Scotland in this match. Scotland were bundled out for just 197 runs in 47.3 overs. George Munsey was the highest scorer for the team with 36 runs off 47 deliveries. None of the batters managed to cross the 40-run mark for Scotland.

Harsh Thaker was the pick of the bowlers for Canada and took three wickets for 41 runs in 10 overs. Ammar Khalid and Saad Bin Zafar picked up two wickets each, while Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, and Nicholas Kirton took one wicket each for Canada.

Canada didn’t have a smooth start to their chase and lost the first four wickets for just 34 runs. A partnership of 109 runs between Thaker and Kirton for the fifth wicket helped Canada bounce back.

Kirton was dismissed after scoring 44 runs off 64 deliveries. Thaker remained unbeaten on 105 runs off 151 deliveries. Canada won the match in 45.4 overs with five wickets in hand. Thaker won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

