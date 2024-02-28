ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Points Table: Updated standings after UAE vs Canada

The United Arab Emirates took on Canada in the seventh match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on Wednesday, February 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Canada won the match by three wickets after chasing down the target of 195 runs in 47.4 overs.

Namibia are still in first place in the points tally with three wins in four matches and a net run rate of +0.259. The Netherlands are still in second place with two wins and losses each. They have a net run rate of -0.154.

Canada have jumped to third place after winning the opening game against the UAE and have a net run rate of +0.274. Nepal have slipped to fourth place from third with one win in four matches and a net run rate of -0.118. UAE are in last place and have a Net Run Rate of -0.274.

Canada's Wijeyeratne, Kirton steer team to victory over UAE

Canada elected to bowl after winning the toss in this game against the United Arab Emirates. UAE lost their first wicket for just seven runs in the second over. They lost another wicket in the 10th over. Muhammad Waseem held on to one end and kept collecting runs.

He was dismissed in the 28th over after scoring 49 runs off 82 deliveries. Aayan Khan and Zuhaib Zubair had decent outings in the lower middle order. They both made 30-plus runs each. UAE were ultimately bundled out for 194 runs in 47.5 overs.

Kaleem Sana was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 42 runs in 8.5 overs. Dillon Heyliger picked two, while Ammar Khalid, Harsh Thaker, and Saad Bin Zafar took one wicket each.

Canada lost three wickets for just 46 runs. Srimantha Wijeyeratne and Nicholas Kirton had a match-defining partnership for the fourth wicket. They added 64 runs and went on to score their respective half-centuries. Wijeyeratne was dismissed in the 29th over after scoring 59 runs off 83 deliveries.

Canada lost the next two wickets for just 24 runs. Kirton remained in the middle and added 49 runs for the seventh wicket along with Zafar. Zafar scored 21 runs off 41 deliveries and was dismissed in the 47th over. Kirton hit a boundary off the fourth delivery of the 48th over to finish the match for Canada with three wickets in hand.

Kirton finished with 68 runs off 90 deliveries and remained unbeaten. Zahoor Khan was the pick of the bowlers for UAE and took three wickets for 37 runs in nine overs.

