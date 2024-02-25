ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Nepal vs Netherlands (Updated) ft. Aasif Sheikh and Aryan Dutt

The sixth match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two saw hosts Nepal take on the Netherlands at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Nepal, on Sunday (February 25).

After being put to the test first, Nepal got off to a great start with opener Kushal Bhurtel scoring 66 off 93 deliveries. Bhurtel’s innings was laced with eight boundaries and an SR of 70.96. Apart from him, no other Nepali batter could put on a good show. Their batters struggled on a bowler-friendly pitch. Nepal folded for a below-par 172 in 49.3 overs.

Dutch off-spinner Aryan Dutt was the wrecker-in-chief, returning excellent figures of 3/16 in 10 overs. Medium-pacer Vivian Kingma also took three wickets for the Netherlands.

In reply, the Netherlands overhauled the target in 37.5 overs, with eight wickets in hand. Vikramjit Singh top-scored with a patient 58, while Sybrand Engelbrecht supported Vikramjit well, scoring 46 off 75 deliveries.

For Nepal, off-spinner Dipendra Singh Airee (1/30) and left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi (1/42) were the most successful bowlers but lacked enough runs to defend.

ICC Men’s CWC League Two Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aasif Sheikh (NEP)"}">Aasif Sheikh (NEP) 4 4 1 133 58 44.33 147 90.47 - 2 - 19 3 2 K Bhurtel (NEP) 4 4 - 112 66 28 121 92.56 - 1 1 13 3 3 MP O'Dowd (NED) 4 4 - 107 41 26.75 153 69.93 - - - 8 6 4 M Levitt (NED) 4 4 - 96 57 24 122 78.68 - 1 2 11 6 5 SA Engelbrecht (NED) 4 4 1 85 46* 28.33 137 62.04 - - - 9 0 6 Erasmus (NAM)"}">MG Erasmus (NAM) 4 4 - 85 52 21.25 111 76.57 - 1 - 13 2 7 JN Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 4 4 - 85 49 21.25 94 90.42 - - 1 11 2 8 JJ Smit (NAM) 4 4 2 77 34* 38.5 148 52.02 - - 1 3 5 9 BFW de Leede (NED) 4 3 1 72 27 36 108 66.66 - - - 6 3 10 JN Frylinck (NAM) 4 4 - 72 34 18 128 56.25 - - 1 8 0

Nepal's Aasif Sheikh tops the most runs chart of the tournament. Aasif has scored 133 runs off a 90.47 strike rate in this tournament so far.

Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel occupies the second spot with 112 runs at a strike rate of 92.56.

Dutch opener Max O’Dowd sits third with 107 runs scored at a strike rate of 69.93.

Michael Levitt and Sybrand Engelbrecht are the Netherlands’ second and third representatives in the top five, having scored 96 runs and 85 runs at a strike rate of 78.68 and 62.04, respectively.

Gerhard Erasmus’ 85 runs at a 76.57 strike rate see him take sixth spot, while his teammate Nicol Loftie Eaton’s 85 runs at a 90.42 strike rate put him in seventh.

The number eight, nine, and 10 positions are occupied by JJ Smit, Bas de Leede, and Jan Frylinck, scoring 77, 72, and 72 runs, respectively.

ICC Men’s CWC League Two Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MG Erasmus (NAM) 4 4 205 34.1 3 122 12 5/28 10.16 3.57 17.08 - 1 2 A Dutt (NED) 4 4 186 31 3 135 11 6/34 12.27 4.35 16.9 - 1 3 K Bhurtel (NEP) 4 3 84 14 - 57 7 4/20 8.14 4.07 12 1 - 4 VJ Kingma (NED) 4 4 141 23.3 2 92 7 3/19 13.14 3.91 20.14 - - 5 JN Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 4 4 123 20.3 2 90 6 4/34 15 4.39 20.5 1 - 6 BM Scholtz (NAM) 4 4 228 38 9 100 6 4/31 16.66 2.63 38 1 - 7 LN Rajbanshi (NEP) 4 4 204 34 2 141 6 2/20 23.5 4.14 34 - - 8 Sompal Kami (NEP) 3 3 102 17 3 72 4 3/32 18 4.23 25.5 - - 9 RE van der Merwe (NED) 3 3 174 29 1 92 4 2/33 23 3.17 43.55 - - 10 JN Frylinck (NAM) 4 3 47 7.5 - 33 3 3/22 11 4.21 15.66 - -

Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus tops the wickets chart in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two tournament so far. The all-rounder grabbed 12 wickets to his name with an economy of just 3.57 runs throughout the tournament.

The Netherlands' Aryan Dutt follows Erasmus closely, with 11 wickets to his name and a decent economy rate of 4.35. Nepalese spinner Kushal Bhurtel occupies the third spot, taking seven wickets for only 4.07 runs per over.

Vivian Kingma matches Bhurtel’s tally, as he has picked up seven wickets, slotting in at No. 4. Namibia's Nicol Loftie-Eaton is in the fifth spot, accounting for six wickets while leaking just 4.39 runs per over.

Bernard Scholtz, also representing Namibia, checks in at the sixth spot with six wickets in his four games played so far. Nepal’s Lalit Rajbanshi is in the seventh position, with six wickets to his name as well.

Sompal Kami (4), Roelof van der Merwe (4), and Jan Frylinck (3) occupy the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

