ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after the Netherlands vs Namibia (Updated) ft. Aryan Dutt and Michael Levitt

Namibia locked horns with the Netherlands in the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday. Aryan Dutt ran through the opposition’s batting unit as Namibia crumbled to 123 all-out in the first innings.

The Netherlands spinner produced a heroic spell of six for 34 in nine overs. JJ Smit was the highest run-scorer for their team. He managed 26 runs in 46 balls but couldn’t go on to produce a big innings.

In reply, the Netherlands hunted down the total without much trouble. Michael Levitt laid the foundation of the run-chase with a 57-run knock in 81 balls. Max O Dowd also made a handy contribution of 28 off 42 balls.

Later, Bas de Leede (21 off 20) and Scott Edwards (4 off 7) gave the final flourish to finish off the run-chase. For Namibia, Gerhard Erasmus bowled beautifully for his spell of 3 for 23 in seven overs.

ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 AK Sah (NEP) 2 2 1 65 57* 65 42 154.76 - 1 - 8 4 2 Aasif Sheikh (NEP)"]">Aasif Sheikh (NEP) 2 2 1 58 54* 58 56 103.57 - 1 - 9 1 3 M Levitt (NED) 2 2 - 57 57 28.5 84 67.85 - 1 1 8 2 4 BFW de Leede (NED) 2 2 1 48 27 48 64 75 - - - 4 3 5 B Sharki (NEP) 2 1 - 44 44 44 86 51.16 - - - 2 1 6 JJ Smit (NAM) 2 2 1 43 26 43 81 53.08 - - - 2 3 7 MP O'Dowd (NED) 2 2 - 38 28 19 63 60.31 - - - 2 3 8 SA Edwards (NED) 2 2 1 37 33 37 56 66.07 - - - 1 0 9 JN Frylinck (NAM) 2 2 - 34 34 17 56 60.71 - - 1 4 0 10 JN Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 2 2 - 31 31 15.5 34 91.17 - - 1 5 0

Anil Shah remains at the top of the runs tally with 65 runs under his name in two matches. Nepal’s Aasif Sheikh is following him at the second spot. He has managed to score 58 runs this season in 2 games.

Michael Levitt moves to the third spot after playing a match-winning 57-run knock on Monday. Bas de Leede has 48 runs in two matches and finds himself at the fourth spot. Bhim Sharki slips down to number five on the list.

He has 44 runs to his name in two matches, striking at 51.16. JJ Smit’s 26-run knock has helped him move to sixth spot. He has 43 runs in two matches in the tournament. Max O’Dowd now finds himself at number seven with 38 runs to his name in two matches.

Scott Edwards (37) is at number eight, followed by the likes of Jan Frylink (34) and Jan Nicol

Loftie-Eaton (34) at ninth and tenth position, respectively.

ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MG Erasmus (NAM) 2 2 91 15.1 - 51 8 5/28 6.37 3.36 11.37 - 1 2 A Dutt (NED) 2 2 72 12 - 78 6 6/34 13 6.5 12 - 1 3 K Bhurtel (NEP) 2 1 42 7 - 20 4 4/20 5 2.85 10.5 1 - 4 LN Rajbanshi (NEP) 2 2 102 17 1 52 4 2/20 13 3.05 25.5 - - 5 Sompal Kami (NEP) 2 2 84 14 3 56 4 3/32 14 4 21 - - 6 JT Brassell (NAM) 1 1 30 5 1 11 2 2/11 5.5 2.2 15 - - 7 RK Paudel (NEP) 2 2 30 5 - 19 2 1/3 9.5 3.8 15 - - 8 K Klein (NED) 2 2 55 9.1 - 48 2 2/21 24 5.23 27.5 - - 9 R Trumpelmann (NAM) 2 2 90 15 1 52 2 2/30 26 3.46 45 - - 10 MP O'Dowd (NED) 2 2 20 3.2 - 22 1 1/16 22 6.6 20 - -

After picking a three-wicket haul, Gerhard Erasmus solidifies the top spot with eight wickets under his name. Aryan Dutt picked 6 wickets against Namibia on Monday and has now jumped to second spot on the wickets tally.

The likes of Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, and Sompal Kami are at third, fourth, and fifth position, respectively. All three have four wickets each to their name.

Jack Brassell has two wickets and occupies the number sixth position, followed by Rohit Paudel (2) at the seventh spot.

Kyle Klein is at eighth position with two wickets under his name, followed by the likes of

Ruben Trumpelmann (2) and Max O’Dowd (1) at the ninth and tenth position, respectively.

