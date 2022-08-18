ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on August 18

India have strengthened their grip over seventh position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with a win over Zimbabwe on Thursday (August 18). The Indian side sits on the seventh position with 89 points from 13 matches in this new tournament.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe continues to languish in the 12th position. In 16 matches, the African outfit has managed only three wins. A 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of India today in Harare has worsened their net run rate as well.

The top eight teams in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table will join hosts India in the 2023 Cricket World Cup directly. Other teams will have to play in a qualifying tournament to secure their tickets to the mega event scheduled to happen in India next year.

Two more matches remain in the ODI series between India and Zimbabwe. The home side will be keen to improve their performance and put up a better showing against KL Rahul's men in the upcoming matches at the Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan jump to third spot on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

Mohammad Rizwan scored a match-winning fifty for Pakistan today (Image: Getty)

Pakistan battled the Netherlands in an ODI match at Hazelaarweg earlier on Thursday. The Men in Green cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket victory, riding on half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Agha Salman.

Courtesy of the win, Pakistan have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands. They also earned 10 points in the Super League and climbed above Afghanistan in the standings.

The Netherlands are currently in the last spot in the table.

Will Pakistan finish at the top of the ICC World Cup Super League points table? Sound off in the comments below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit