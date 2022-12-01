ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on December 1 after SL vs AFG 2022 ODI series

Sri Lanka climbed to the ninth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table by registering a win against Afghanistan last night in Pallekele. It was the final match of the series between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The Islanders trailed by 0-1 at the start of the game but drew level 1-1 by winning the third ODI.

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the third ODI. They had a golden opportunity to record a series win against former world champions Sri Lanka. The visitors batted well and posted a 313-run total on the scoreboard.

Despite having a strong bowling unit, Afghanistan failed to defend 314 runs in the second innings. Rashid Khan bowled a magnificent spell of 4/37. However, the other bowlers could not impress much as Sri Lanka won the game by four wickets with two balls to spare.

Afghanistan Cricket Board @ACBofficials



#AfghanAtalan | #CWCSL | #AFGvSL | #SuperCola | #KamAir Thank you @OfficialSLC for being an incredible host for this ODI series. It was a wonderful tour with lots of memories both on and off the field. Looking forward to touring Sri Lanka again and again in the future. 🤝🏏 Thank you @OfficialSLC for being an incredible host for this ODI series. It was a wonderful tour with lots of memories both on and off the field. Looking forward to touring Sri Lanka again and again in the future. 🤝🏏#AfghanAtalan | #CWCSL | #AFGvSL | #SuperCola | #KamAir https://t.co/G4GItUtqd3

Courtesy of their win against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka earned 10 points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. They have moved up to the ninth position with 77 points to their name after 21 matches. The Islanders have three more games remaining in the tournament.

Afghanistan retained the 7th position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

Rashid Khan's four-wicket haul went in vain (Image: Getty)

Afghanistan earned 15 points from their away series against Sri Lanka. They continue to hold the seventh position with 115 points in their kitty. Irrespective of how they perform in their remaining matches, Afghanistan have qualified for the 2023 World Cup.

Sri Lanka, on the other side, needs a few more points to reserve its place. Their next series is against New Zealand away from home. It will be interesting to see how the Islanders perform in that series.

Will Sri Lanka earn a direct entry into 2023 World Cup? Share your views in the comments box below.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes