ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated) as on February 23

Bangladesh ended Afghanistan's six-match winning streak in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League by defeating them in Chattogram earlier today. A magnificent 174-run seventh-wicket partnership between Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan helped Bangladesh chase a 216-run target with four wickets and seven balls to spare.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and decided to bat first in Chattogram. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran were dismissed cheaply, but a half-century from Najibullah Zadran ensured Afghanistan touched the 200-run mark. Najibullah top-scored for the visitors with a 84-ball 67, while Rahmat Shah supported him with a 34-run knock.

Bangladesh bowled Afghanistan out for 215 runs in 49.1 overs. Left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was the most successful bowler for the home side with figures of 3/35 in 9.1 overs.

Chasing 216 to win, Bangladesh got off to a horrendous start. A dream spell from Fazalhaq Farooqi reduced them to 45/6, but an unbeaten 174-run stand between Hossain and Hasan guided them home.

After the win, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said:

"Honestly I did not think we would win. I would be lying if I said I thought we will win. I am very happy the way the two youngsters played. No words to describe that and I am very proud. I have always told Afghanistan have a brilliant bowling attack. Lots to learn from how these two handled it. I hope this is the starting for them and they win us more games."

Bangladesh inch closer to the top spot of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

Bangladesh now have 90 points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Bangladesh are only five points behind table-toppers England in the Super League standings. They will have a chance to become number one on the points table on Friday when they battle Afghanistan in the second ODI.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan continue to hold the sixth position with 60 points from seven matches. They will be keen to keep the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series alive with a win on Friday.

