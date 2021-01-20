ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated) as on January 20

Bangladesh opened their account in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings with a comfortable win against the West Indies. Shakib Al Hasan was the star for the home team as he scalped four wickets against the Men in Maroon.

New captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and invited the West Indies to bat first. The Caribbean team did not have any big names in their match squad. However, fans still expected them to give Bangladesh a run for their money in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series.

Mustafizur Rahman provided a dream start to Bangladesh as he removed Sunil Ambris and Joshua De Silva inside the first six overs. Shakib Al Hasan and Hasan Mahmud then wreaked havoc in Dhaka, picking up seven wickets in their 13.2 overs.

Shakib, who played his first match after a one-year suspension, returned with impressive figures of 4/8. Meanwhile, medium-pacer Hasan Mahmud dismissed Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, and Akeal Hosein as West Indies lost all their wickets for 122 runs.

Kyle Mayers was the lone batsman from the visiting team who managed to touch the 30-run mark. All the other batsmen bowed down to the Bangladeshi bowlers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal got Bangladesh off to a good start. He aggregated 44 runs at the top and had a 47-run opening stand with Liton Das. Although number three batsman Nazmul Hossain lost his wicket early, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah guided Bangladesh home in the 34th over with six wickets in hand.

Here's a look at the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings after the first ODI between Bangladesh and the West Indies.

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table

Bangladesh has attained the fourth spot on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

Bangladesh has claimed the fourth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings after their first game while the West Indies hold the eighth spot right now. Bangladesh also have the best net run rate among all teams in the competition.

Another ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between Ireland and Afghanistan will begin tomorrow. This means that there will be many changes to the standings this month.