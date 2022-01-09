ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on January 9

Former world champions West Indies rose to fourth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with a 24-run victory against Ireland at Sabina Park on Saturday.

Courtesy of the result, West Indies and Ireland have 50 points each to their name in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. But the Men in Maroon are a spot above their Irish rivals because they have registered more wins in the tournament.

Here's a look at the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after the 1st ODI between Ireland and West Indies.

West Indies can soon overtake Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

West Indies and Ireland will play two more matches in their ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series. If the home side continues its winning form, it can soon enter the top 3 of the standings.

Shamarh Brooks starred for West Indies in their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League win over Ireland

Shamarh Brooks was the hero for West Indies in their win against Ireland at Sabina Park. The middle-order batter played an excellent knock of 93 runs to help the home team post a 269-run total on the board. Captain Kieron Pollard backed him up with a fifty. Craig Young and Mark Adair took three wickets each for Ireland.

Chasing 270 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, Ireland lost seasoned pro William Porterfield early, but a 71-run inning from captain Andy Balbirnie kept the visitors' hopes alive. Harry Tector also chipped in with a fifty.

However, their knocks went in vain as Romario Shepherd's 3/50 powered the Carribean side to a close win.

The second ODI of the West Indies vs. Ireland series will begin on January 11 at 8:00 PM IST.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee