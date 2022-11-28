ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on November 28 after SL vs AFG 2022 2nd ODI

Afghanistan have retained their seventh position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after yesterday's washout against Sri Lanka. The second ODI of the three-match series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka took place yesterday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan had a 1-0 lead heading into the second ODI. They elected to bat first after winning the toss and scored 228 runs in the first innings. Chasing 229 for a win, Sri Lanka were 10/0 after 2.4 overs when rain forced the umpires to call off the match.

Since only 2.4 overs were bowled in the second innings, even the D/L method did not come into play. Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan earned five points each in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table.

Afghanistan have earned 115 points from 14 matches in the Super League so far. Courtesy of yesterday's result, they became the seventh team to earn a direct entry into the 2023 World Cup.

The top eight teams will qualify for the mega event directly, while the other two teams will be decided via Qualifiers.

Sri Lanka can climb to 9th position in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table on Wednesday

Wanindu Hasaranga will be a key player for Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI (Image: Getty)

The final match of the series between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place on Wednesday. If Sri Lanka win the game, they will overtake Ireland in the points table and bag the ninth position. Even if the game ends with no result, the Islanders will rise to the ninth spot.

Sri Lanka have four matches remaining in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. They will aim to win all four of them and try to secure a direct entry into next year's World Cup.

