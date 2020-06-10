ICC defers decision on T20 World Cup to July

The board met for a meeting over a conference call on Wednesday to decide the fate of the tournaments.

It has been decided to wait until next month to take a decision on the T20 World Cup 2020.

ICC T20 Media Opportunity

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has deferred the decision on the dates of the 2020 men's T20 World Cup and 2021 Women's World Cup because it is still trying for "the best possible opportunity to make a right decision for the sport".

The board met for a meeting over a conference call on Wednesday in which this decision was taken. While Cricket Australia Chief Executive Kevin Roberts admitted to high chances of the T20 World Cup getting postponed, fans were still hopeful that it will go on as scheduled because of the relaxation of lockdown rules in Australia.

Since the last ICC board meeting in May, the number of Coronavirus cases in Australia has been kept under control. The Australian Sports Minister, too, is eager to host the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup's fate still in balance

"The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision for the whole sport. The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said as per Cricbuzz.

"We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well-informed decision,” he added.

As per previous reports in the media, if the tournament is scrapped in 2020, it will be played in 2022.

Meanwhile, the West Indies Cricket Team has arrived in England. The three-Test series, slated to begin on 4 June, starts on 8 July at bio-secure venues without spectators. The visitors will quarantine at Emirates Old Trafford, where they will spend three weeks training before moving to the Ageas Bowl in Southampton for the first Test.