ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Namibia vs Tanzania (Updated) ft. Nikolaas Davin and Richard Ngarava

Namibia and Tanzania squared off in the 15th match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 on Tuesday, November 28. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek played host to this contest.

Namibia were asked to bat first after losing the toss and put up a competitive total of 157/6 on the board. JJ Smit top-scored with a fiery unbeaten 25-ball 40. Michael van Lingen (30), Niko Davin (25), and skipper Gerhard Erasmus (21) made vital contributions.

Zane Green (18 off 12) and Loftie-Eaton (14* off 5) gave them a strong finish with the bat. Yalinde Nkanya and Akhil Anil picked up a couple of wickets each for Tanzania.

In reply, Tanzania were nowhere impactful enough in the chase as they were eventually restricted to 99/6. Amal Rajeevan remained unbeaten on 41, playing a lone hand in an otherwise disappointing batting display. Captain Abhik Patwa (14) and Kassim Nassoro (16) were the only other batters to cross double-figures.

Gerhard Erasmus led from the front with the ball for Namibia, returning with figures of 2/17. David Wiese and Bernard Scholtz picked up a wicket apiece as Namibia completed a convincing 58-run victory in the end.

Let us now take a glance at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ICC Men’s T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Niko Davin (NAM) 5 5 - 236 89 47.2 160 147.5 - 2 27 7 2 Collins Obuya (KENYA)"}">Collins Obuya (KENYA) 4 4 - 152 81 38 132 115.15 - 2 10 9 3 Irfan Karim (KENYA) 4 4 2 149 63 74.5 136 109.56 - 1 9 2 4 Jan Frylinck (NAM) 5 5 2 137 57 45.67 109 125.69 - 1 6 5 5 Sikandar Raza (ZIM)"}">Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 4 3 - 126 58 42 96 131.25 - 1 8 9 6 Abhik Patwa (TAN) 5 5 - 115 52 23 127 90.55 - 1 15 1 7 Michael van Lingen (NAM) 5 5 - 112 30 22.4 90 124.44 - - 13 1 8 Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) 4 3 1 106 47 53 68 155.88 - - 6 5 9 Ronak Patel (UGA) 4 4 1 102 60 34 107 95.33 - 1 14 - 10 Tadiwanashe Marumani (ZIM) 4 4 1 95 50 31.67 60 158.33 - 1 6 6

There is not much change at the top in the batting charts. With 236 runs from five innings, Nikolaas Davin continues to sit firmly at the top position. Collins Obuya with 152 runs from four innings and Irfan Karim with 149 runs from four innings retained their spots at the second and third position respectively.

Jan Frylinck had a poor outing and could score only four runs in today’s game. However, with 137 runs from five innings, the Namibia batter also retained his fourth position, closing in on Obuya and Karim.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza has amassed 126 runs from just three innings so far. The renowned all-rounder also retained his fifth position in the list of most run-scorers in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Richard Ngarava"}">Richard Ngarava 4 4 15 72 9 3/11 8 4.8 10 - - 2 2 Alpesh Ramjani 4 4 15 83 8 3/13 10.38 5.53 11.25 - - - 3 Gerhard Erasmus 5 5 16 73 7 2/17 10.43 4.56 13.71 - - 1 4 Vraj Patel 4 4 15 85 7 2/16 12.14 5.67 12.86 - - - 5 Sikandar Raza 4 4 10.5 50 6 3/3 8.33 4.62 10.83 - - - 6 Tangeni Lungameni 5 4 12 64 6 2/16 10.67 5.33 12 - - - 7 David Wiese 5 5 16.4 95 6 4/17 15.83 5.7 16.67 1 - - 8 Dinesh Nakrani 4 4 15 93 6 3/14 15.5 6.2 15 - - - 9 Jonathan Smit 5 4 15 79 5 3/24 15.8 5.27 18 - - - 10 Peter Aho 4 3 10 45 4 2/16 11.25 4.5 15 - - 1

Richard Ngarava continues to top the list of most wicket-takers in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023, picking up nine wickets in four innings. Alpesh Ramjani closely follows Ngarava in second place with eight wickets from four outings.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus jumped four places to the third position after his two-wicket haul against Tanzania. Gerhard now has a total of seven scalps from five innings, averaging 10.43.

Vraj Patel, with seven wickets and an inferior average of 12.14, dropped a spot down to the fourth position. Having picked up six wickets from four innings, Sikandar Raza slipped from fourth to the fifth position. He is above three other bowlers with an equal number of wickets due to a better bowling average.