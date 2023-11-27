ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Nigeria vs Uganda (Updated) ft. Nikolaas Davin and Richard Ngarava

Three games were played in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 on Monday, November 27.

Zimbabwe and Rwanda played out the 13th game at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Kenya took on Namibia in the 12th game, while Nigeria and Uganda clashed in the 14th game, both at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek.

After being put in to bat first, Zimbabwe posted a mammoth total of 215-4. Captain Sikandar Raza (58) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (50) scored half-centuries while Ryan Burl slammed an unbeaten 21-ball 44. Emmanuel Sebareme picked up two wickets for Rwanda.

In response, Rwanda were skittled out for a paltry 71. Didier Ndikubwimana (30) and Martin Akayezu (17) were the only batters to get into double figures. Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza grabbed three wickets apiece, guiding Zimbabwe to a massive 144-run victory.

In the next game, Kenya were restricted to a modest score of 104-6. Irfan Karim remained unbeaten on 43, while Tangeni Lungameni was the pick of the bowlers for Namibia with 2-19. Jan Frylinck scored an unbeaten 57 as Namibia chased down the target with 28 deliveries and six wickets to spare. Vraj Patel claimed two scalps for Kenya.

In the third game of the day, Nigeria were cleaned up for just 99. Sesan Joseph Adedeji (23) and Isaac Danladi (16) were the only significant scorers. Dinesh Nakrani picked up three wickets while Bilal Hassan and Alpesh Ramjani claimed two scalps apiece.

Uganda completed a comfortable chase, scaling down the target in 17.3 overs and with nine wickets remaining. Ronak Patel scored an unbeaten 60 while Roger Mukasa contributed 28.

On that note, here's a look at the list of most run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ICC Men’s T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Niko Davin (NAM) 4 4 - 211 89 52.75 143 147.55 - 2 23 7 2 Collins Obuya (KENYA)"}">Collins Obuya (KENYA) 4 4 - 152 81 38 132 115.15 - 2 10 9 3 Irfan Karim (KENYA) 4 4 2 149 63 74.5 136 109.56 - 1 9 2 4 Jan Frylinck (NAM) 4 4 2 133 57 66.5 103 129.13 - 1 6 5 5 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 4 3 - 126 58 42 96 131.25 - 1 8 9 6 Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) 4 3 1 106 47 53 68 155.88 - - 6 5 7 Ronak Patel (UGA) 4 4 1 102 60 34 107 95.33 - 1 14 - 8 Abhik Patwa (TAN) 4 4 - 101 52 25.25 112 90.18 - 1 12 1 9 Tadiwanashe Marumani (ZIM) 4 4 1 95 50 31.67 60 158.33 - 1 6 6 10 Ryan Burl (ZIM) 4 3 2 84 44 84 54 155.56 - - 6 5

Nikolaas Davin continues to hold onto his top position in the runscoring charts. He has scored 211 runs in four innings. Adding to his tally with 152 runs, Collins Obuya also retained his second position.

Irfan Karim, with his 43 against Namibia, jumped up a spot to third with 149 runs from four innings. An unbeaten 57 from Jan Frylinck helped him move up four slots to fourth position. He has 133 runs from four innings.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza broke into the top ten, taking the fifth position. His half-century against Rwanda took him to a tally of 126 runs in three innings.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Richard Ngarava 4 4 15 72 9 3/11 8 4.8 10 - - 2 2 Alpesh Ramjani 4 4 15 83 8 3/13 10.38 5.53 11.25 - - - 3 Vraj Patel 4 4 15 85 7 2/16 12.14 5.67 12.86 - - - 4 Sikandar Raza 4 4 10.5 50 6 3/3 8.33 4.62 10.83 - - - 5 Tangeni Lungameni 4 3 10 56 6 2/16 9.33 5.6 10 - - - 6 Dinesh Nakrani 4 4 15 93 6 3/14 15.5 6.2 15 - - - 7 Gerhard Erasmus 4 4 12 56 5 2/19 11.2 4.67 14.4 - - 1 8 Jonathan Smit 4 3 12 60 5 3/24 12 5 14.4 - - - 9 David Wiese 4 4 12.4 74 5 4/17 14.8 5.84 15.2 1 - - 10 Peter Aho 4 3 10 45 4 2/16 11.25 4.5 15 - - 1

Richard Ngarava retained his position at the top of the ICC Men's T20 wicket-takers list. With three scalps on Monday, he has nine wickets in four innings. Alpesh Ramjani’s two-wicket haul helped him retain his second position with a total of eight scalps.

Similarly, Vraj Patel, with a couple of wickets against Namibia, has seven scalps from four innings. Sikandar Raza made it into the top ten with six wickets and an average of 8.33.

Tangeni Lungameni moved a place to the fifth position with six wickets, averaging 9.33.