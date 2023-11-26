Uganda and Zimbabwe clashed in the tenth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 on Sunday, November 26. Tanzania locked horns with Nigeria in the eleventh match on the same day. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek, Namibia, hosted both games.

Batting first, Zimbabwe were restricted to a below-par total of 136/7. Skipper Sikandar Raza top-scored with 48, while Innocent Kaia (23) and Sean Williams (21) contributed as well. Dinesh Nakrani, with figures of 3/14 starred with the ball for Uganda.

Riazat Ali (42), Alpesh Ramjani (40) and Roger Mukasa (23) ensured that it was a comfortable run-chase for Uganda in the end. They got over the finish line with five deliveries and as many wickets to spare. Richard Ngarava claimed two scalps for Zimbabwe.

The eleventh fixture saw Tanzania posting 139 runs for the loss of seven wickets after opting to bat first. Captain Abhik Patwa led from the front with 52 runs. Isaac Okpe, Sylvester Okpe and Ridwan Abdulkareem picked up two wickets apiece for Nigeria.

Prosper Useni slammed an unbeaten 19-ball 31 while Sesan Adedeji (24) and Ridwan Abdulkareem (18) also played vital knocks in response. Nigeria romped home with eight deliveries and three wickets at their disposal. Salum Jumbe and Ally Kimote grabbed two scalps each for Tanzania.

Here is a look at the highest run-getters and wicket-takers of the ICC Men’s T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Niko Davin (NAM) 3 3 - 192 89 64 126 152.38 - 2 20 7 2 Collins Obuya (KENYA)"}">Collins Obuya (KENYA) 3 3 - 137 81 45.67 110 124.55 - 2 9 9 3 Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) 3 3 1 106 47 53 68 155.88 - - 6 5 4 Irfan Karim (KENYA)"}">Irfan Karim (KENYA) 3 3 1 106 63 53 89 119.1 - 1 7 1 5 Abhik Patwa (TAN) 4 4 - 101 52 25.25 112 90.18 - 1 12 1 6 Rushab Patel (KENYA) 3 3 - 77 32 25.67 78 98.72 - - 8 2 7 Michael van Lingen (NAM) 3 3 - 77 30 25.67 52 148.08 - - 11 1 8 Jan Frylinck (NAM) 3 3 1 76 45 38 62 122.58 - - 2 4 9 Ivan Selemani (TAN) 4 4 - 74 45 18.5 77 96.1 - - 4 4 10 Prosper Useni (NIGERIA) 3 2 1 68 37 68 38 178.95 - - 3 6

Nikolaas Davin with 192 runs from three innings is unmoved from the top position in the list of most run-getters. With 137 runs from three innings, Collins Obuya also retains his second position.

Riazat Ali Shah jumped four spots to the third position with 106 runs from three innings and a strike-rate of 155.88. His knock of 42 against Zimbabwe helped him to move up.

Irfan Karim dropped a place down to the fourth position. Karim also has 106 runs but a strike-rate of 119.10. Abhik Patwa rose five positions to take the fifth spot with 101 runs from four outings at an average of 25.25 after scoring a half-century against Nigeria.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Richard Ngarava 3 3 12 61 6 3/17 10.17 5.08 12 - - 1 2 Alpesh Ramjani 3 3 11 63 6 3/13 10.5 5.73 11 - - - 3 Vraj Patel"}">Vraj Patel 3 3 12 66 5 2/16 13.2 5.5 14.4 - - - 4 Gerhard Erasmus 3 3 9 46 4 2/19 11.5 5.11 13.5 - - - 5 Jonathan Smit 3 2 8 41 4 3/24 10.25 5.13 12 - - - 6 Tangeni Lungameni 3 2 7 37 4 2/16 9.25 5.29 10.5 - - - 7 Riazat Ali Shah 3 3 10 60 4 2/14 15 6 15 - - - 8 David Wiese 3 3 8.4 53 4 4/17 13.25 6.12 13 1 - - 9 Gerard Muthui 1 1 4 31 4 4/31 7.75 7.75 6 1 - - 10 Ridwan Abdulkareem 3 2 5 22 3 2/13 7.33 4.4 10 - - -

Richard Ngarava is the new leader in the list of the most wicket-takers. He moved four spots up to the first position with six wickets from three innings, averaging 10.17.

Alpesh Ramjani, also with six wickets, dropped a position down to the second spot. He has an average of 10.50 which pulled him down. Vraj Patel with five wickets from three innings, slipped down to the third position from the second position.

Gerhard Erasmus moved three places up to take the fourth position with four wickets and an economy-rate of 5.11. Jonathan Smit also jumped up a position to claim the fifth spot with an economy-rate of 5.13.