ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Namibia vs Rwanda, Match 9

Kenya and Tanzania faced each other in the 8th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2024 on Saturday, November 25, at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. In the ninth match, Namibia took on Rwanda at the same venue.

Namibia and Kenya have won three matches each in the tournament. They are in the first two places and have maintained their positions. Namibia have a net run rate of +3.005, while Kenya have a net run rate of +1.188.

Zimbabwe and Uganda have also retained their third and fourth places, respectively. Zimbabwe have a net run rate of 0.865, while Uganda have a net run rate of +0.387.

Nigeria and Rwanda are in fifth and sixth positions in the points tally, respectively. They have a net run rate of +6.050 and -4.425, respectively. Tanzania are still in last place in the points table. They have a net run rate of -2.920.

Namibia set high score, emerge victorious despite rain interruption

In the match between Tanzania and Kenya, Tanzania won the toss and opted to bowl. Kenya posted a total of 182 runs for the loss of three wickets, primarily fueled by Collins Obuya's impressive knock of 81 runs off 54 deliveries.

Sanjay Bom emerged as the standout bowler for Tanzania, securing two wickets for 21 runs in his four-over spell.

In response, Tanzania struggled and were bowled out for 132 runs, resulting in a 50-run loss. Ivan Selemani was the top scorer for Tanzania, contributing 45 runs off 44 deliveries. Gerard Mwendwa played a pivotal role with the ball, delivering a match-winning performance of four wickets for 31 runs.

Rwanda won the toss and chose to bowl against Namibia. Namibia put up a formidable total of 207 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Nikolaas Davin contributed significantly with a well-played innings of 80 runs off 59 deliveries. Clinton Rubagumya, Martin Akayezu, and Emile Rukiriza each managed to claim one wicket for Rwanda.

However, Rwanda faced challenges in their chase, reaching 46 runs for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs before the match was interrupted due to rain. As a result, Namibia secured victory by 68 runs based on the DLS method.