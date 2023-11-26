ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Tanzania vs Nigeria, Match 11

Zimbabwe faced Uganda in the tenth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 on Sunday, November 26, at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. In the second game of the day, Tanzania took on Nigeria at the United Cricket Club Ground.

Namibia and Kenya are in the top two of the points tally. They have won three games apiece. Namibia have a net run rate of +3.005, while Kenya's is +1.188.

Uganda have displaced Zimbabwe from third position after beating them and have a net run rate of +0.393. Nigeria recorded their first win in the tournament and have jumped to fourth position from fifth. They have a net run rate of -0.200.

Zimbabwe have lost two games and are fifth in the standings. They have a net run rate of +0.388. Rwanda and Tanzania remain in the last two places in the points table with a net run rate of -4.425 and -2.294, respectively.

Nigeria secure first T20I win over Tanzania with Prosper Useni's heroics

In the first game between Uganda and Zimbabwe, Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl.

It was the first T20I game between the two teams. Zimbabwe had a slow start and could muster only 35 in the powerplay. They eventually made 136-7. Sikandar Raza emerged as the highest scorer with 48 off 39.

Dinesh Nakrani was the most economical bowler for Uganda, taking three wickets for 14 runs in four overs. Henry Ssenyondo picked up two wickets for 25 runs in three overs.

Uganda lost their first two wickets for 12 runs. Alpesh Ramjani and Riazat Ali Shah, though, played a crucial role and guided Uganda to victory by five wickets in 19.1 overs. Shah scored 42 off 28 and was the Player of the Match.

In the other game, Tanzania elected to bat after winning the toss against Nigeria. Captain Abhik Patwa scored a splendid half-century to guide his team to 139. He was the only batter who scored more than 30 for Tanzania.

Isaac Okpe, Sylvester Okpe and Ridwan Abdulkareem took two wickets apiece for Nigeria.

Nigeria reached the target of 140 runs in 18.4 overs for their first T20I win over Tanzania. Prosper Useni remained unbeaten on 31 off 19 and won the Player of the Match award.