ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Tanzania vs Zimbabwe, Match 5

Kenya and Nigeria faced off in the fourth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 on Thursday, November 23, at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. In the fifth game, Tanzania and Zimbabwe locked horns at the same venue.

Kenya have made two in two and are first in the points tally. They have a net run rate of +0.529. Namibia and Uganda won their respective games on the opening day of the tournament and occupy the next two places. Namibia have a net run rate of +2.536, while Uganda have a net run rate of +1.898.

Zimbabwe earned their first win on Thursday and have jumped from last place to fourth with a net run rate of +0.865. Nigeria, Rwanda and Tanzania are in the last three places and are yet to win a game.

Zimbabwe dominate Tanzania; Sikandar Raza impresses

In the game against Nigeria, Kenya won the toss and opted to bowl first. Nigeria could only muster 121-7. Isaac Danladi's contribution of 46 off 46 was the highest individual score for the team.

Vraj Patel showcased an excellent bowling performance for Kenya, claiming two wickets for 17 runs in four overs. The remaining bowlers, except for Emmanuel Bundi, took one wicket apiece.

Kenya, though, clinxhed victory on the penultimate delivery with four wickets in hand. Opener Rushab Patel top-scored with 32 off 38. Nigeria's Peter Aho emerged as the most successful bowler, securing two wickets for 16 runs in four overs.

In the other game of the day, Zimbabwe chose to bowl after winning the toss against Tanzania. Tanzania struggled, as only three players reached double digits, in their score of 96-9.

Sikandar Raza delivered an economical bowling performance, claiming three wickets for 10 runs in four overs. Richard Ngarava also contributed three wickets, conceding 17 runs in his four-over spell.

In response, Zimbabwe's top three batters played key knocks to easily chase down the target. Tadiwanashe Marumani's contribution of 39 off 27 played a key role in Zimbabwe reaching the target in just 10.4 overs.

Raza's impressive bowling performance earned him the Player of the Match award.