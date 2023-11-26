ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Namibia vs Rwanda (Updated) ft. Collins Obuya and Gerard Mwendwa

Kenya and Tanzania played the eighth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 on Saturday, November 25, at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. In the second game of the day, Namibia took on Rwanda at the same venue.

In the opening game of the day, Tanzania elected to bowl after winning the toss. Kenya posted 182 runs for the loss of three wickets with the help of Collins Obuya’s knock of 81 runs off 54 deliveries. Sanjay Bom was the pick of the bowlers, with two wickets for 21 runs in four overs.

In response, Tanzania got bundled out for 132 runs and lost the match by 50 runs. Ivan Selemani was the highest scorer for the team, with 45 runs off 44 deliveries. Gerard Mwendwa bowled a match-winning spell returning with figures of 4/31.

Rwanda won the toss and elected to bowl against Namibia who posted a huge total of 207 runs for the loss of three wickets. Nikolaas Davin played a fine knock of 80 runs off 59 deliveries. Martin Akayezu, Clinton Rubagumya, and Emile Rukiriza took one wicket each.

Rwanda made 46 runs for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs before the match got interrupted due to rain. Namibia won the match by 68 runs on the basis of the DLS method.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Nikolaas Davin (NAM) 3 3 0 192 89 64 126 152.38 - 2 20 7 2 Collins Obuya (KENYA) 3 3 0 137 81 45.66 110 124.54 - 2 9 9 3 Irfan Karim (KENYA)"}">Irfan Karim (KENYA) 3 3 1 106 63* 53 89 119.1 - 1 7 1 4 Rushab Patel (KENYA)"}">Rushab Patel (KENYA) 3 3 0 77 32 25.66 78 98.71 - - 8 2 5 Michael van Lingen (NAM)"}">Michael van Lingen (NAM) 3 3 0 77 30 25.66 52 148.07 - - 11 1 6 Jan Frylinck (NAM) 3 3 1 76 45* 38 62 122.58 - - 2 4 7 Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) 2 2 1 64 47* 64 40 160 - - 1 4 8 Orchide Tuyisenge (RWN) 3 2 0 56 56 28 46 121.73 - 1 5 3 9 Gerhard Erasmus (NAM) 3 3 2 56 35* 56 54 103.7 - - 3 2 10 Abhik Patwa (TAN) 3 3 0 49 20 16.33 72 68.05 - - 6 1

Nikolaas Davin has scored 192 runs in three games so far and has hit two half-centuries. He continues to remain in the first place on this list of batters to score most runs.

Collins Obuya has moved from fifth place to the second having amassed 137 runs in three innings at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 124.54. Like Davin, Obuya has also made two half-centuries. Irfan Karim has slipped from second place to third. He has scored 106 runs in three outings at an average of 53.

Rushab Patel has scored 77 runs so far and moved from sixth to fourth position. He has an average of 25.66 and has maintained a strike rate of 98.71. Michael van Lingen was earlier in seventh place and is now at the fifth position. He has made 77 runs at a strike rate of 148.07 for Namibia.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Alpesh Ramjani (UGA) 2 2 8 39 6 3/13 6.5 4.87 8 - - - 2 Vraj Patel (KENYA) 3 3 12 66 5 2/16 13.2 5.5 14.4 - - - 3 Gerard Mwendwa (KENYA) 1 1 4 31 4 4/31 7.75 7.75 6 1 - - 4 Tangeni Lungameni (NAM) 3 2 7 37 4 2/16 9.25 5.28 10.5 - - - 5 Richard Ngarava (ZIM)"}">Richard Ngarava (ZIM) 2 2 8 37 4 3/17 9.25 4.62 12 - - 1 6 Jonathan Smit (NAM) 3 2 8 41 4 3/24 10.25 5.12 12 - - - 7 Gerhard Erasmus (NAM) 3 3 9 46 4 2/19 11.5 5.11 13.5 - - - 8 David Wiese (NAM) 3 3 8.4 53 4 4/17 13.25 6.11 13 1 - - 9 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 2 2 6 28 3 3/10 9.33 4.66 12 - - - 10 Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) 2 2 7 31 3 2/14 10.33 4.42 14 - - -

Alpesh Ramjani is still in the first position with six wickets in two matches. He has a bowling average of 6.50.

Vraj Patel moved from ninth position to second and now has five wickets to his name. Gerard Mwendwa took four wickets in his first match and has moved to third place.

Tangeni Lungameni has slipped from second position to fourth. He has also taken four wickets at an average of 9.25. Richard Ngarava’s position on this tally of bowlers with the most wickets has changed from third to fifth. He also has four wickets to his name.