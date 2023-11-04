ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Semi-Finals (Updated) ft. Kushal Bhurtel and Muhammad Amir

Oman registered a 10-wicket victory against Bahrain in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023. In the second semi-final, Nepal bagged an eight-wicket win against the UAE.

Moving to the details of the first semi-final, Bahrain won the toss and elected to bat first. They could manage to post a below-par total of 106/9 in 20 overs. Keeper-batter Imran Ali Butt was the top-scorer with 33 runs for the side. Leg-spinner Aqib Ilyas bagged a four-fer for Oman with the ball.

In response, Oman openers stepped on the accelerator right from the first over. Kashyapkumar Prajapati's unbeaten 57-run knock in 44 balls and Pratik Athavale's 50* off 42 propelled Oman to chase down the target in just 14.2 overs.

Delving into the details of the second semi-final, UAE batted first and racked up a total of 134/9 in 20 overs. Keeper-batter Vriitya Aravind's 64 off 51 was crucial in putting up a good-looking total. Left-arm spinner Kushal Malla bagged a three-fer to put the opposition in trouble.

In response, Nepal sealed the deal in 17.1 overs, losing just two wickets. Keeper Asif Sheikh smacked a 65-run unbeaten knock in 50 balls, featuring six fours and two sixes. Captain Rohit Paudel's 33* was also crucial in the chase.

On that note, here are the updated top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 4 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023: Most Runs

Nepal opening batter Kushal Bhurtel amassed 154 runs from four innings to secure the top position in the batting standings. Oman opener Pratik Shrikant Athavale propelled himself to the second rank, with 126 runs.

Bahrain batter Imran Ali Butt accumulated 120 runs to occupy the third position. Zeeshan Maqsood has scored 117 runs from four innings to hold on to the fourth position. Nepal opener and keeper Aasif Sheikh racked up 117 runs in four innings to make it to the fifth rank.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023: Most Wickets

Malaysia left-arm spinner Muhammad Amir has racked up eight scalps from just two innings to secure the top spot on the bowling charts. Oman's Aqib Ilyas has picked up eight wickets to secure the second rank.

Nepal medium pacer Abhinash Bohara marked his presence at the third rank with eight wickets. Oman left-arm pacer Bilal Khan has also taken eight wickets and is occupying the fourth position. Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane is settled in at the fifth spot, having scalped seven wickets.