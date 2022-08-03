ICC Men's T20I Rankings: Babar Azam in danger of losing top spot among batters to Suryakumar Yadav

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav's incredible performance against West Indies on Tuesday (August 2) has seen him record a jump in the latest ICC Men's T20I Rankings for batters.

The 31-year-old rose from fifth to second position and now has 816 rating points, just two behind that of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (818). With two more T20Is left to play between India and West Indies, Yadav could displace Babar from the No. 1 spot in the updated ICC Men's T20I Rankings next week.

1) Babar Azam - 818

2) Suryakumar Yadav - 816

3) Mohammad Rizwan - 794

4) Aiden Markam - 788

5) Dawid Malan - 731



Despite being asked to bat out of position at the top of the order, Yadav showed incredible versatility in the third T20I.

Despite being asked to bat out of position at the top of the order, Yadav showed incredible versatility in the third T20I.

He took on the West Indies bowling and played with responsibility after captain Rohit Sharma retired hurt. It was on Yadav to bat deep and he did just that, scoring 76 runs, to help the Men in Blue win the contest and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

He played some outrageous shots, particularly his ramp over the wicketkeeper and a gorgeous six over long off against Alzarri Joseph. Yadav made his international debut only in 2021 but has already made waves in the shortest format in very little time.

Due to Yadav's jump, Mohammad Rizwan, Aiden Markram and Dawid Malan are now third, fourth and fifth respectively in the rankings among batters.

Reeza Hendricks rises high in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings after impressive series against England

Reeza Hendricks has often been in and out of the side with South Africa opting to open the innings in T20Is with captain Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock. However, an injury to Bavuma resulted in Hendricks getting a complete series away to England and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

In just three games, he smashed 180 runs at a fantastic average of 60.00. As a result, Hendricks has risen to the 15th position in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings among batters.

Among bowlers, South African left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi recorded a match-winning performance as his fifer sunk England in the series decider. He has now risen to the second position in the latest T20I rankings for bowlers.

