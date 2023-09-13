ICC ODI Rankings: Babar Azam's lead at the top under threat as India's Shubman Gill closes in 

Indian opener Shubman Gill has jumped to second spot in the ICC ODI Rankings among batters after his consistent performances in the Asia Cup 2023 so far. Gill, who has scored 154 runs in the tournament so far, is currently on 759 rating points and is closing in on Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, who still holds onto his top rank with 863 points.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli have also been in stunning form in the Asia Cup and that has reflected on their rise in the top 10 of the ICC ODI rankings among batters.

Rohit's three back-to-back half-centuries see him in ninth place (707 rating points), while Kohli is just ahead of him in eighth (715 rating points). These are good signs for the Indian top-order as for the first time since January 2019, there are three batters from their team in the top 10. Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman's failures against India has seen them drop down to fifth and 10th position respectively.

India's Kuldeep Yadav makes progress in ICC ODI Rankings among bowlers

The Indian bowlers have been magnificent so far in the Asia Cup, especially after their wins in back-to-back days over Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Kuldeep Yadav has arguably been the pick of the bowlers, with nine wickets in two games, and has risen to the seventh spot in the ICC ODI Rankings among bowlers with 656 rating points.

Jasprit Bumrah made the new ball talk and picked up crucial top order wickets in both their previous games, showing what difference he makes to the side. He has also risen to the 27th spot among bowlers.

Hardik Pandya has been valuable to the Men in Bue, especially with the ball as he produced a sensational delivery to dismiss Babar Azam, and his spell against Sri Lanka was vital in their win. He is now in sixth position in the rankings for all-rounders.