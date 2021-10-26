ICC T20 World Cup 2021: "It's something that we feel strongly about as a team and as a people" - Kieron Pollard on taking a knee in support of BLM movement

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has vouched for continuing to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. This is at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.

The debate over racism spurred over the internet after Quinton de Kock pulled himself out of the West Indies clash. This came after Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued a directive asking team members to take a knee.

Pollard asserted the need for education to understand the gravity of the situation and the community doesn't want sympathy. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kieron Pollard said:

"It's something that we feel strongly about as a team and as a people, as well, and we will continue to do it. Each and everyone has their own opinions on it, but as I've always said, once you're educated and you understand, we will understand you doing it, but I think education sort of is the key, and we don't want anyone doing it for us in solitude or to feel sorry for us."

For beginners, Quinton de Kock is one of the few cricketers who has categorically denied to take a knee in support of the BLM movement. When quizzed about the same earlier this year during a Test series against West Indies, he refused to comment, citing it as his personal opinion.

"Let me have an opportunity to digest" - Kieron Pollard on Quinton de Kock's decision

Kieron Pollard, who has been a teammate of Quinton de Kock in Mumbai Indians, refused to speculate on the Proteas wicket-keeper batsman's decision.

"I think it's something that I need to actually know about, hear about, understand what actually transpired, and then I might have a comment on it, but as of right now, yes, he has been my teammate in Mumbai Indians, we have played cricket together. That's where the buck stops in terms of everything else. Everything else is speculation."

Kieron Pollard continued:

"Let's see what happens after. Let me have an opportunity to digest; don't try to get anything out of me that I don't want to say."

Speaking of cricket, Kieron Pollard & Co has had a worst start to their ICC T20 World Cup campaign, losing both their games. The defending champions will hope to bounce back when they clash with Bangladesh on October 29.

