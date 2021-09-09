ICC T20 World Cup 2021: "MS Dhoni is the only who can help India in the T20 World Cup" - BCCI official reveals reason behind Dhoni joining as a mentor

MS Dhoni is back again in the Indian cricket team and this time as a mentor. The former captain will be seen in the dugout during the T20 World Cup, scheduled to commence on October 17, BCCI confirmed on Wednesday.

This will be the first time since the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, Dhoni will be seen in the India dugout. According to a report in The Indian Express, Virat Kohli's abysmal record in white-ball cricket propelled BCCI to think about MS Dhoni.

“No one can guide this Indian team better than Dhoni. He has plenty of experience and the players trust him a lot. His presence in the dugout will help players and support staff. Jay (Shah) felt that Dhoni is the only person who can help the team during the T20 World Cup, so he dialled him,” a BCCI official said to Indian Express.

The report further states that the decision to include MS Dhoni took some of the office bearers by surprise along with the selection committee.

"Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri are on the same page with MS Dhoni's inclusion" - Jay Shah

Addressing a virtual press conference after announcing the squad, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the decision to rope in MS Dhoni was taken after he met the 40-year-old cricketer in Dubai.

Incidentally, Dhoni is currently in the UAE, where he is gearing up for the second half of IPL 2021, slated to commence on September 19.

Jay Shah said:

“He was okay with my decision and agreed to be a Team Mentor of Team India for the T20 World Cup only. I am glad that MS (Dhoni) has accepted the BCCI’s offer and he is keen to contribute to the national team once again. MS will work closely with Ravi Shastri as well as other support staff to provide support and direction to Team India."

“I spoke to the captain and vice-captain, as well as Ravi Shastri. They all are on the same page, so that’s why this matter has reached this conclusion," he added further.

India begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

