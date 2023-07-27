ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 4

The third game the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B took place between China and Thailand at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, July 27.

Thailand won the toss and elected to bowl first, and the decision proved right, as China collapsed for 26, the fourth lowest total in T20I history. Before that, Malaysia had dismissed China for the third lowest total (23) on Wednesday.

Against Thailand, no batter from China got into double-digit scores. Wei Guolei was the top-scorer with eight. Seven of the batters were dismissed for ducks. For Thailand, Nophon Senamontree was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. Robert Raina scalped three, while Jandre Coetzee snapped up two and Chalomwong Chatphaisan snared one.

For Thailand, the chase was a walk in the park, as they reached the target in just 4.1 overs losing one wicket. Satarut Rangreang was the only Thailand batter to walk back to the dugout, while Sorawat Desungnoen and Akshay Yadav returned unbeaten.

In the second game of the day, Malaysia took on Bhutan at the Bayuemas Oval, with the latter winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Malaysia racked up a mammoth total of 180-7 despite their openers putting on 23 runs. However, the middle order boosted them to a competitive total.

Zubaidi Zulkifle was the top scorer with 36 off 19, while Muhammad Amir Azim scored 34 off 27. Sharveen Surendran bagged 23 off 20, while Khizar Hayat came up 20 and was well supported by Syed Aziz (13). For Bhutan, Suprit Pradhan, Karma Dorji and Tenzin Wangchuk took two wickets apiece, while Namgay Thinley picked up one.

In response, Bhutan managed only 105-8. Suprit Pradhan was the top scorer with 22 off 27, while Kishen Ghalley and Tenjin Rabgey scored 19 apiece. For Malaysia, Vijay Unni and Virandeep Singh picked up two wickets apiece, while Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus and Pavandeep Singh snared one apiece.

ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: Updated Points Table after Match 4

Malaysia tops the points table with two wins in as many ICC T20 World Cup Asia qualifier games. Thailand are second with a win in their opening game.

Bhutan are third with a win. Myanmar and China occupy the last two spots and remain winless.