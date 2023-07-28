ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 5

In match 5 of the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B, Myanmar and Thailand took on each other at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Having won the toss, Myanmar elected to field first in the game.

Thailand managed to score 140 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs. Their innings did not begin on a good note as they lost their first wicket when the scoreboard had not even moved.

The second wicket was not far away. However, the middle-order stabilized the innings and then there were finishing touches from the Thailand lower-order batters.

Robert Raina was the top scorer for the Thai side as he ended up scoring 42 runs off 30 deliveries. Jandre Coetzee ended up scoring 40 runs off 29 deliveries. However, the Thai side kept losing wickets at regular intervals and they finished at 140/6 in 20 overs.

For Myanmar, Myat Thu Aung picked up two wickets. Khin Aye also picked up a couple of wickets. Paing Danu was the most economical bowler as he ended up conceding just 18 runs in his four overs, picking up a wicket.

Coming to the chase, Myanmar had a shambolic batting display. They were bowled out for just 39 runs in 16 overs. They recorded the 14th-lowest total in the history of T20I cricket.

Pyae Phyo Wai was the top-scorer for the side with 8. No Malaysian batter could even manage to reach double-digit scores. For Thailand, Khanitson Namchaikul was the most successful bowler as he picked up 4 wickets in his 4 overs.

Jandre Coetzee was the most economical bowler as he bowled a couple of overs for Thailand and ended up delivering maidens in both of them. On top of that, he also picked up 2 wickets in the 2 overs he bowled. Coetzee was later rewarded with the Man of the Match award for his all-round contribution.

ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: Updated Points Table after Match 5

Thailand tops the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B points table with two wins in two games. They have a positive Net Run Rate of 5.285. Malaysia sits in the second spot with four points in two games. They are behind Thailand as their NRR is positive but at 5.015.

Bhutan occupies the third spot in the points table as they have played two games so far and won one and lost the other. They have a negative Net Run Rate of 1.100. Myanmar and China occupy the last couple of spots respectively after having lost both their opening games of the tournament so far.

While Myanmar has a negative Net Run Rate of 3.300, China has a negative Net Run Rate of 4.442.