ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 7

In Match 6 of the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, Bhutan took on China at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Having won the toss, Bhutan elected to bat first in the game against a weak Chinese side who were poorly exposed in their first two games of the tournament.

Batting first, Bhutan batters put up a decent score of 161 runs for losing 4 wickets in their 20 overs. Tenjin Rabgey and Suprit Pradhan gave a solid start to the Bhutan side as both their openers stitched an 89-run partnership for the first wicket.

While Rabgey scored 50 runs off 47 deliveries, Suprit Pradhan top-scored for Bhutan with 59 runs off 41 deliveries. Gakul Ghalley came up with a quickfire knock at the backend of the Bhutan innings as he scored 28 runs off 22 balls.

For China, Tian Senqun and MA Qiancheng picked a wicket each. Coming to the chase, China’s horror show with the bat continued as they could only manage 48 runs and were bowled out in 11.4 overs.

Wei Guolei top-scored for the Chinese as he brought up a knock of 15 runs off 14 deliveries. No other batter Guolei could turn into double-digit scores as China succumbed to yet another gigantic loss in the tournament.

Tashi Phuntsho and Namgay Thinley were the most successful bowlers for Bhutan as both of them picked three wickets each. Anand Mongar picked a couple of wickets. In terms of economy, Thinley was the most economical bowler with an economy of 1.10.

In Match 7 of the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, Malaysia took on Myanmar at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Myanmar won the toss and elected to field first in the game.

Malaysia Cricket @MalaysiaCricket MILESTONE: Syazrul Ezat becomes the first Malaysian to reach 50 T20I Wickets!



Malaysia batted first and smashed 219 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs. Ahmad Faiz, the Malaysian captain, top-scored for the side as he came up with a scintillating century and stayed not out on 105 runs off 50 deliveries.

Virandeep Singh also scored a half-century for the side and he ended up scoring 54 runs off 37 deliveries. For Myanmar, Paing Danu and Htet Lin Oo picked up a couple of wickets each.

Coming to the chase, Myanmar's batting lineup nosedived in Kuala Lumpur as they recorded the 10th-lowest total in the history of T20I history. The entire batting lineup collapsed on 35 runs in 15.5 overs.

Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh, and Virandeep Singh picked a couple of wickets each for Malaysia.

ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: Updated Points Table after Match 7

After the end of Day 3, Malaysia topped the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier points table with wins in all three games so far. Thailand are in the second spot with victories in two games they have played till now.

Bhutan is on the third spot in the points table with two wins in three appearances. Myanmar and China occupy the last couple of spots respectively with no wins in the three games they have played thus far.