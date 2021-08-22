ICC T20 World Cup: "Best batter could be Rohit Sharma or David Warner"- Dinesh Karthik

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels the best batter of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup could be a toss-up between two of the most dangerous white-ball openers in Rohit Sharma and David Warner.

The duo have created a reputation for themselves as modern-day greats and will look to have a strong tournament to give their team the best chance of winning the T20 World Cup.

In discussion with former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy on the ICC's official website, Dinesh Karthik explained why both Rohit Sharma and Warner will be the batters to watch out for at the showpiece event.

The fact that they open the innings gives them the maximum chance of having an impact.

"The best batter of this tournament will be a close call between Rohit Sharma and David Warner. Both of them open the innings. Both of them are solid players. I would put money on either one of them. Both are very hungry," Dinesh Karthik opined.

Rohit Sharma and World Cups, they’re synonymous: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik also stated that Rohit Sharma simply turned up on the biggest of stages. The 34-year-old proved the same in the 2019 World Cup, where he scored five centuries and took India to the semi-finals.

Kathik reckons if India are to go long in the T20 World Cup, how Rohit Sharma bats will once again be crucial. He has the ability to score in big games and can be the biggest match-winner for India in the UAE.

"Rohit Sharma and World Cups, they’re synonymous. They just love each other. They find ways to help each other out. If India are to do well he is somebody who needs to fire for them up top," Karthik concluded.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar