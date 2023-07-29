ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 12

In match 11 of the ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifiers, the Philippines took on Vanuatu at Amini Park on July 29 (Saturday). Having won the toss, the Philippines elected to bat first in the game. However, their batters couldn’t benefit from the toss factor.

The Philippines batters were in a hurry to walk back to the pavilion as the entire batting lineup crumbled to just 94 runs in 18.2 overs. Grant Russ was the top scorer for the side with 26 runs off 28 deliveries. Apart from him, Daniel Smith and Kapil Kumar were the only batters to get into double-digit scores.

Nalin Nipiko, the star for Vanuatu with the bat and ball in the last game, impressed again by picking up 3 wickets. He was assisted by Simpson Obed and Williamsing Nalisa with a couple of wickets each.

Coming to the chase, the Vanuatu batters didn’t look confident either but they somehow managed to chase the total in 16.1 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Here too, Nipiko was the top-scorer for the side as he smashed an unbeaten 36 runs off 39 deliveries.

Simpson Obed came lower down the order and contributed 20* to ensure Vanuatu’s win. Kepler Lukies picked a fifer for the Philippines but that wasn’t enough for them to win.

In the 12th and last match of the tournament, Japan and Papua New Guinea locked horns at Amini Park. Japan won the toss and elected to bat first in the game. However, their batting lineup proved futile and the entire team could only manage 106 runs for 8 wickets in their 20 overs.

Reo Sakurano was the top-scorer of the side with 30 runs off 36 balls. For PNG, Norman Vanua was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets. John Kariko picked up a couple of wickets whereas Semo Kamea picked up a wicket for PNG. Coming to the chase, PNG chased the score in 11.3 overs losing just four wickets in the process.

Tony Ura played a scintillating knock of 47 runs off just 19 deliveries at the top order. Then, Charles Amini (22*) and Lego Siaka (19*) helped the team to chase down the target in 11.3 overs. The victory paved the way for PNG to become the 15th team to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Phillippines finish last in ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifiers

PNG topped the ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier after Match Day 6 as they have won all their games and qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Japan managed to claim the second spot with six points in as many games. Vanuatu finished third on the table with two wins in six games played. The Philippines were the wooden spooners with a solitary victory.