ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 6

Philippines took on Vanuatu in the fifth game of the ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifiers at Amini Park on July 25 (Tuesday). Having won the toss, Vanuatu elected to bat first. However, their decision backfired, as they only managed 97 in 19.3 overs.

Jarryd Allan, the Vanuatu wicketkeeper, was the top-scorer with 36 runs off 35. Apart from him, only Ronald Tari got into double-digit scores, scoring 23 off 26.

Kepler Lukies, Daniel Smith, Huzaifa Mohammed and Amanpreet Sirah got two wickets apiece for the Philippines, while Liam Myott took one.

Philippines didn't look comfortable in the chase, as they needed 17.4 overs to do so but lost only four wickets. Both openers were dismissed cheaply, but Jordan Alegra played an anchor knock of 30 off 29.

Daniel Smith, Josef Doctora and Miggy Podosky came up with middle-order contributions as Philippines crossed the line. Daniel Smith, Philippines captain, won the Man of the Match award for his all-round contribution.

In the sixth game of the ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifiers, Papua New Guinea took on Japan at Amini Park. Japan, who were on a two-game winning streak, won the toss and elected to bat first.

However, PNG had other plans as they restricted their opposition to 87-8. Declan Suzuki was the pick of the batters with 34 off 38.

Apart from him, Kendel Fleming and Leo Sakurano were the only two Japanese batters to get into double digits. Kendel Fleming, the Japanese captain, scored 10 while Sakurano scored 12.

PNG used eight bowlers. Semo Kamea picked up two wickets, while John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Sese Bau and Norman Vanua picked up a wicket apiece.

In response, they lost openers Tony Ura and Kiplin Dogra early, but Assad Vala and Charles Amini provided stability to the PNG innings. Vala ended up with 28 off 29, while Charles Amini scored 30. PNG got home in 15.1 overs, winning by six wickets.

ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier: Updated Points Table after Match 6

PNG tops the ICC T20 World Cup EAP qualifiers after matchday three with a big win over Japan while Philippines beat Vanuatu

They're followed by Japan in second spot in the points table. Philippines and Vanuatu occupy the last two spots, with Philippines on two points and Vanuatu still winless.

PNG will once again collide with Japan in their next game, while Vanuatu and Philippines also lock horns in their next outing.