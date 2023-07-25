ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 12

The 10th match of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers saw Denmark lock horns with Austria at Goldenacre in Edinburgh.

Denmark won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Danish bowlers stood up to the task, restricting the Austrian side to 97/8 in 20 overs. Armaan Randhawa was the top scorer for Austria, scoring 28 runs off 45 balls. Iqbal Hossain and Shahil Momin were the only other Austrian batters to get to double-digit scores.

Nicolaj Laegsgaard was the pick of the bowlers for the Danish side, picking up four wickets.

In response, Denmark cruised to the target in just 12.4 overs, having lost only a couple of wickets. Saif Ahmed smashed a half-century and was well supported by Abdul Hashmi. Denmark won the game by eight wickets and Nicolaj Laegsgaard was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling spell.

Scotland brutally thrashed Italy by a heavy margin of 155 runs in the 11th match of the ICC T20 World Cup European Qualifiers at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

Italy won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Scottish batters deflated the Italian bowling lineup, posting a mammoth 245 runs on the board in their 20 overs. Ollie Hairs (127 off 53 balls) scored a blistering century, including 14 boundaries and six maximums, striking a rate of 239.62.

In response, Italy could only manage 90 runs as the entire team was bowled out in 12.4 overs. Grant Stewart was the only Italian batter to get into double-digit scores, scoring 41 runs in 21 deliveries. Gavin Main was the pick of the Scottish bowlers, picking up a five-wicket haul. Ollie Harris won the Man of the Match award for his blistering knock

In the final game of the day, Jersey took on Ireland at the Goldenacre in Edinburg. The Jersey batters looked out of place throughout their innings after being asked to bat first. They could only manage 78/9 in their 20 overs. Barry McCarthy was the most successful Irish bowler, returning with figures of 3/7.

In reply, Ireland cruised to the target in 10.2 overs with Andrew Balbirnie being the only Irish batter dismissed. The Men in Green eventually won the game by nine wickets with Barry McCarthy winning the Man of the Match award.

Updated ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers Points Table After Match 12

After the end of the day, Ireland lead the points table with four wins in as many games, being the only team to reach eight points so far. Scotland and Germany are placed in second and third spots with four and six points, respectively.

Denmark and Jersey are in fourth and fifth place, respectively, with 2 points each. Italy and Austria occupy the last couple of spots in the points table. While Italy have one win under their belt, Austria are yet to secure a victory in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers so far.