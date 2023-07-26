ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 15

In match 15 of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers, Italy took on Denmark at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. Having won the toss, Denmark elected to field first. Italy, however, nullified the toss effect as they scored 150 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs.

Harry Manenti was the top-scorer for the side as he came up with a half-century and departed for 51 runs off 35 balls. Anthony Monsca and Ben Maneti also came up with contributions as they scored 29 runs and 21 runs respectively.

For Denmark, Surya Anand and Saif Ahmed picked two wickets each. Coming to the chase, the Danish side kept losing wickets at regular intervals. All they could manage was just 124 runs as they were bowled out in 19.3 overs.

Taranjit Bharaj was the lone warrior for the Danish side as he came up with a half-century, eventually compiling 52 runs off 43 balls. Shangeev Thanikaithasan was the only other Danish batter to get into double-digit scores. Italy won the game by 28 runs and Harry Manenti won the Man of the Match award for his knock.

In the 14th match of the tournament, Scotland and Austria took on each other at the Goldenacre in Edinburgh with Scotland winning the game by a comprehensive margin of 166 runs. Having won the toss, Austria won the toss and elected to bowl first.

George Munsey, the senior Scottish pro, smashed a scintillating century in the first innings as he came up with an innings of 132 runs in just 61 deliveries. His innings was laced with 15 boundaries and 6 sixes.

Richie Barrington, the Scottish skipper, came up with a feisty knock to finish the Scotland innings as he smashed 40 runs in 19 deliveries and Scotland managed to score 232 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in their 20 overs.

Coming to the chase, Austria did not look comfortable from the very beginning as they could only manage 66 runs as they were bowled out in 16.4 overs. Jaweed Sadran was the only Austrian batter to get onto double-digit score.

Michael Leask scalped 3 wickets for the Scottish team whereas Saffyan Sharif, Gavin Main, and Chris Greaves picked up 2 wickets each in the game.

In the final match of the day, Jersey and Germany locked horns at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. Germany won the toss and opted to field first in the game. However, the Jersey batters were keen on nullifying the toss as they smashed 190 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs.

Nick Greenwood was the pick of the batters from the Jersey side as he smashed 86 runs and remained not out after playing 56 deliveries. His innings consisted of 10 boundaries and one six. Apart from Greenwood, Jonty Jenner also played a brilliant knock as he smashed 46 runs off 24 deliveries.

Germany always looked to be chasing a steep target by their standards and all they could manage was 139 runs for the loss 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Faisal Mubashir was the only ray of hope for the German side as he scored a half-century.

Julius Sumerauer was the pick of the bowlers for the German side as he scalped 4 wickets in the game. Jersey won the game by 51 runs and Nick Greenwood won the Man of the Match award for his scintillating knock.

Updated ICC T20 WC Europe Qualifiers Points Table After Match 15

After the end of the day, Scotland lead the points table with 4 wins in 4 games, Ireland have also won 4 out of 4 games that they have played, but the 2 big wins in the last couple of games for Scotland have enhanced their Net Run Rate massively.

Jersey, Germany, and Italy occupy the 3rd, 4th, 5th spots respectively in the points table with 4 points each and NRR being the only differentiating factor. Denmark and Austria occupy the last two spots respectively with Denmark sitting on 2 points and Austria being winless in the tournament so far.