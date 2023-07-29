ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 21

In match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers, Germany took on Italy at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. Scotland and Ireland have become the two sides, who have already qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 from the European region.

Italy won the toss and elected to bowl. The German team managed to put up a fighting total on the scoreboard as they were bowled out for 141 runs in their 20 overs. Joshua van Heerden was the top-scorer for Germany as he ended up scoring 35 runs off 21 balls.

Venkatraman Ganesan also contributed 30 runs off 29 balls. The lower-middle order and lower order couldn’t contribute much. For Italy, Stefano di Bartolomeo was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped five wickets for 14 runs in his four overs.

Coming to the chase, the Italians chased the target in 18.5 overs for the loss of six wickets. Anthony Mosca came up with a brilliant knock for the Italians as he scored 64 runs off 47 deliveries. Wayne Madsen also played a handy knock of 42 runs off 33 deliveries. Bartolomeo was awarded the Man of the Match for his scintillating bowling spell.

In Match 20 of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Jersey took on Denmark at the Goldenacre in Edinburgh. Denmark won the toss and elected to bowl first in the game. The Jersey batter put up a fighting total on the scoreboard as they scored 159 runs in their 20 overs.

Nick Greenwood and Charlie Brennan top-scored for the Jersey side as both of them scored 43 runs with the bat. Nicolaj Laegsgaard was the most successful Danish bowler with three scalps. Ehsan Karimi, Saif Ahmad, and Hamid Shah picked two wickets each for the Danish side.

Coming to the chase, the Danish batters fell short by 28 runs as all they could manage was 131 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Saif Ahmad scored 46 runs off 36 balls whereas Saif Ahmad scored 45 runs off 35 deliveries. Greenwood won the Player of The Match for his blistering knock.

In the final game of the day, Scotland and Ireland, the two qualified teams for the T20 World Cup clashed against each other. The Irish side won the toss and elected to field first at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

Batting first, the Scottish team put up a mammoth total of 213 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs. Brandon McMullen smashed a brilliant 68 off 35 balls, while Richie Barrington complimented him with 54 off 29 deliveries.

In the chase, Ireland came very close to the target but fell short by just eight runs in the hunt. However, the Irish innings came this close despite a top-order failure. Mark Adair played a scintillating knock lower down the order as he smashed 72 runs off 36 deliveries. Bradley Currie picked a fifer for the Scottish team.

Updated ICC T20 WC Europe Qualifiers Points Table After Match 21

Scotland ended the tournament as the table toppers with wins in all six games. Ireland finished second as they won four out of the 6 games they played in the tournament. Jersey and Italy occupied the third and and fourth spots respectively with six points each. Germany took the fourth spot with five points in six games. Denmark and Austria occupy the last couple of spots respectively, with the latter being winless.