ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Malta vs Guernsey, Match 8

The ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024 kicked off on Wednesday, August 21. On Thursday, a total of four games were played across two venues in Guernsey.

Denmark beat Greece in the fifth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024. In the sixth match, Estonia beat Finland comprehensively. Spain beat the Czech Republic in a thrilling contest whereas Guernsey defeated Malta in the eighth match.

Here's the updated Group A standings:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Denmark 2 2 0 0 0 4 3.750 3 Spain 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.400 2 Cyprus 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.750 4 Greece 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.600 5 Czech Republic 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.975

In Group A, Denmark are sitting at the top of the points table. They have four points in two games and are placed at the top with a net run rate of +3.750. Spain also have four points and follow Denmark with a net run rate of +0.4.

Cyprus are placed third in the points table with zero points in one game. They have a net run rate of -0.75 and sit above Greece who also have zero points and have a net run rate of -1.6.

Czech Republic have lost two games in a row and are placed at the bottom of the points table in Group A. They have a net run rate of -2.975.

Here's the updated Group B standings:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Guernsey 2 2 0 0 0 4 4.270 2 Estonia 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.919 3 Finland 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.628 4 Malta 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.653 5 Bulgaria 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5.391

Guernsey top Group B in the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024. They have grabbed four points after staying unbeaten. Estonia got off to a winning start and are second in the points table with a net run rate of +0.919 after grabbing two points.

Finland also have two points under their belt in as many games and sit below Estonia with a net run rate of +0.628. Malta suffered their second straight loss on Thursday and are placed fourth in the points table of Group B. They have a net run rate of -2.653.

Bulgaria are yet to open their account. They have zero points to their name just like Malta and are reeling at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -5.391.

Spain beat Czech Republic in a thrilling contest to make it to two wins in a row

Denmark were inserted to bat in the fifth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024. On the back of fifties from skipper Hamid Shah (59) and Surya Anand (50*), Denmark posted 166 on the board.

Greece picked up eight wickets in total. Sinan Khan registered figures of /36 in his four overs. Samader Shadab and Georgios Galanis grabbed two each.

Chasing 137, Sajid Afridi (31) and Christodoulos Bogdanos (39*) contributed at the top of the order. However, other batters faltered as they finished their innings on 134/8 to lose the game by 32 runs.

Oliver Hald and Delawar Khan grabbed two wickets each for Denmark. It was a collective effort from their bowlers to defend the total successfully and make it two wins in a row.

In the sixth match of the competition, Estonia asked Finland to bat first. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 142/9, with Nicholas Salonen top-scoring with 34. Steffan Gooch picked up three wickets for Estonia. Habib Khan and Bilal Masud also chipped in with a couple of scalps apiece.

In reply, Steffan Gooch (72*) led the charge at the top of the order. He played some magnificent strokes and was well-supported by Ali Masood (45) as it helped Estonia chase down the total in 17.5 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Spain were asked to bat first. Muhammad Ihsan’s cameo of 36 at the top of the order and Danielle Doyle-Calle’s 41-ball 72 helped them post 179 on the board. Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Sazib Bhuiyan, and Abul Farhad grabbed three scalps each for the Czech Republic.

Chasing 180, Sazib Bhuiyan scored 36 at the top of the order. There was a mini-collapse before Muralidhara Vandrasi (42) and Sahil Grover (47*) played fantastic knocks to keep the Czech Republic in the game.

The game went down the wire and the Spanish side held their nerves to restrict the Czech Republic to 178/6 to win the game by a single run. Yasir Ali bowled beautifully for Spain and registered figures of 2/22 in his four overs. With this, Spain grabbed their second win in a row.

Guernsey opted to bowl first in the eighth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024. They did a fine job to knock over Malta on 139. Skipper Zeeshan Khan top-scored with 41 for Malta. Charlie Forshaw registered figures of 3/31 for Guernsey.

The batters then stepped up in the chase for Guernsey. Josh Butler (44*), Ben Fitchet (32), Tom Nightingale (35), and Matthew Stokes (26*) contributed well. They chased down the total in just 13.5 overs with eight wickets in hand.

With this win, Guernsey grabbed their second win in the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024. Malta, on the other hand, remained winless in the tournament.

