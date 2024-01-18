ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 Live Telecast in India: When and where to watch the tournament?

The 15th edition of the ICC U19 World Cup will kick off on January 19 as the tournament will witness 16 teams vying for the coveted silverware. The tournament will see 41 games being played over 24 days across four venues in South Africa, with the final scheduled on February 11, 2024.

India will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having clinched the title in the 2022 edition in the West Indies. Notably, the Indian team is also the most successful in the U19 World Cup, having lifted the trophy a record five times.

The first edition of the U19 Men’s World Cup was played in 1988, and since then the tournament has witnessed seven countries tasting glory. While India have won it five times, Australia have clinched the title thrice, with Pakistan following them with two wins to their name. West Indies, Bangladesh, England and Bangladesh have won the cup once.

The 16 teams have been divided into four groups of as many teams. While Group A consists of India, Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA, Group B includes England, South Africa, the West Indies and Scotland. Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia are a part of Group C, while Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Nepal round off Group D.

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024: When to watch?

The upcoming edition of the tournament will see a new format being followed, where three teams from the four groups will make it to the Super Six, the second stage. The Super Six will see 12 teams being divided into two groups of six teams each. Upon the conclusion of the second stage, the tournament will have the semi-finalists and the finalists subsequently.

The tournament commences on January 19, when teams from Groups A and B will start their campaign. While members of Group C will be in action on January 20, Group D’s action will begin on January 21. The two semi-finals will be played on February 6 and February 8, with February 7 and February 9 being the reserve days for the respective two games. The Summit Clash, scheduled on Sunday, February 11, will also have a reserve day (February 12).

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024: Where to watch?

The Star Sports Network in India will telecast the 15th edition of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. Fans can tune in to the associated channels to view the match. Disney+Hotstar will live-stream the matches in the country.

Live Streaming- Disney+Hotstar

TV Channel- Star Sports Network

