ICC U19 Men's CWC 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The ICC U19 Men’s European Qualifier is all set to commence on Sunday (August 6). As many as six European teams will battle it out to secure their place in the upcoming U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka in 2024. Jersey, Guernsey, Norway, Scotland, Netherlands, and Italy are amongst the teams that will partake in this league.

The tournament will be played across four different venues across the Netherlands which include - VOC Rotterdam, Excelsior ‘20, Voorburg CC, and VOC Rotterdam. The competition will run from August 6 to 12, with a total of 15 matches being played. We are poised to see some of the best cricketing talents from Europe who will be giving it their all to secure one available spot at the global showpiece event.

As per the league format, matches are set to take place in a round-robin format where only the table-topping side will clinch qualification. The Netherlands would be hoping to leverage their home condition to their advantage to edge past their rivals.

ICC U19 Men's CWC 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: August 6 - Jersey vs Norway, VOC Rotterdam - 2:30 PM IST

Match 2: August 6 - Guernsey vs Scotland, Excelsior ‘20 - 2:30 PM IST

Match 3: August 6 - Italy vs Netherlands, Voorburg CC - 2:30 PM IST

Match 4: August 7 - Norway vs Italy, VOC Rotterdam - 2:30 PM IST

Match 5: August 7 - Netherlands vs Guernsey, Excelsior ‘20 - 2:30 PM IST

Match 6: August 7 - Scotland vs Jersey, Voorburg CC - 2:30 PM IST

Match 7: August 9 - Netherlands vs Scotland, VOC Rotterdam - 2:30 PM IST

Match 8: August 9 - Italy vs Jersey, Excelsior ‘20 - 2:30 PM IST

Match 9: August 9 - Guernsey vs Norway, Voorburg CC - 2:30 PM IST

Match 10: August 10 - Guernsey vs Italy, VOC Rotterdam - 2:30 PM IST

Match 11: August 10 - Scotland vs Norway, Excelsior ‘20 - 2:30 PM IST

Match 12: August 10 - Netherlands vs Jersey, Voorburg CC - 2:30 PM IST

Match 13: August 12 - Jersey vs Guernsey, VOC Rotterdam - 2:30 PM IST

Match 14: August 12 - Norway vs Netherlands, Excelsior ‘20 - 2:30 PM IST

Match 15: August 12 - Italy vs Scotland, Voorburg CC - 2:30 PM IST

ICC U19 Men's CWC 2023: Live-Streaming Details

At the time of writing, it is not known whether the live telecast and live streaming of the ICC U19 Men's CWC will be available on any app or channel. However, live score updates of this league will be available on the Fancode app or website.

ICC U19 Men's CWC 2023: Full Squads

Jersey U-19

Charlie Best, Charlie Brennan, Toby Britton, Beau Gurner, Corey Heath, Damon Huckerby, Louis Kelly, Jack Kemp, Stanley Norman, Stan Norman, William Perchard, Theo Pullman, George Richardson, Jack Stevens, Charley Webster

Norway U-19

Ans Ahmed, Chaudhary Akram, Jabbar Ali, Ishaan Chaudhary, Afzal Ellahi, Nishant Jadhav, Zabihullah Malik, Abdul Nasir, Baryalai Patekhel, Sahir Saeed, Mohammad Shahid, Sahil Singh, Aminullah Tanha, Mohammed Warriach

Guernsey U-19

Charles Birch, Daniel Brown, Blake Carre, Oliver Clapham, Charlie Forshaw, Harry Johnson, Maxwell Johnson, Joseph Marshall, Anthony Merrien, Fintan Ridgwick, William Stewart, Daniel Thomas, Marcus Thomas

Scotland U-19

Uzair Ahmad, Harry Armstrong, Logan Briggs, Jamie Dunk, Bahadar Esakhiel, Ibrahim Faisal

Lukas Fischer Keogh, Owen Gould, Adi Hegde, James Hobman, Mackenzie Jones, Qasim Khan, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Alec Price

Italy U-19

Minon Alagiyawadu, Noman Ali Irfan, Hapuarchchige Appuhamy, Sahas Arachchige, Azan Babar, Luca Balducci, Marco Carlo Giaconi, Kudagamage Jayasekera, Gianluca Jordon Longo, Musharraf Muzaffar, Sadev Nethsara Wadiya Pathirage, Weerasinghe Nimesh, Irosh Santhanam, Gurpreet Singh

Netherlands U-19

Aryan Ashraf, Charles Birch, Mohammed Butt, Cedric de Lange, Tom de Leede, Roman Harhangi, Roman Harhangi, Aaditt Jain, Teun Kloppenburg, Nirav Kulkarni, Teun Leijer, Michael Molenaar, Udit Nashier, Jacobus Nel, Martijn Scholte, Gert Swanepoel