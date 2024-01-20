ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 (Updated) ft. Shahzaib Khan and Maruf Mridha

The third match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 saw India U19 script an 84-run win against Bangladesh U19 at the Mangaung Oval on Saturday, January 20.

Bangladesh won the toss and put India in to bat first. Adarsh Singh scored a brilliant 76 at the top. Skipper Uday Saharan (64) joined hands with Singh after India lost a couple of early wickets. The duo led India to a decent total of 251/7. Maruf Mridha starred with the ball for Bangladesh, grabbing a five-fer.

However, Bangladesh were let down by their batters, being skittled out for just 167 in 45.5 overs. Barring Ariful Islam (41) and Mohammad Shihab (54) none of the batters could stay for long at the crease. Saumy Pandey led India’s charge with the ball, picking up four wickets while Musheer Khan chipped in with a couple as well.

The second game of the day saw England seal a comfortable seven-wicket triumph over Scotland U19 at the Senwes Park. Bowling first, England wrapped up Scotland’s innings at just 174. Farhan Ahmed and Luc Benkenstein accounted for three scalps apiece.

England openers Jaydn Denly (40) and skipper Ben McKinney (88) stitched a 106-run stand to ensure a one-sided affair against Scotland. Ibrahim Faisal was the only bright spot for Scotland with the ball as he grabbed a couple of wickets.

Pakistan U19 trounced Afghanistan U19 by 181 runs in the third match of the day at Buffalo Park.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Opener Shahzaib Khan slammed a magnificent 126-ball 106 to set the tone with the bat. Contributions from Saad Baig (55) and Mohammad Riazullah (46) saw Pakistan post a healthy total of 284/9. Khalil Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan, returning with figures of 4/51.

Ubaid Shah (4/26) and Mohammad Zeeshan (3/17) destroyed Afghanistan with the ball as they were bundled out for a paltry total of 103 in just 26.2 overs.

Here’s a look at the top run-getters and top wicket-takers in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 after the second day.

ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Jewel Andrew (WI19) 1 1 0 130 130 130 96 135.41 1 - - 14 3 2 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 1 1 0 106 106 106 126 84.12 1 - - 10 3 3 BS McKinney (ENG19) 1 1 0 88 88 88 68 129.41 - 1 - 12 3 4 Adarsh Singh (IND19) 1 1 0 76 76 76 96 79.16 - 1 - 6 0 5 Dewan Marais (SA19)"}">Dewan Marais (SA19) 1 1 0 65 65 65 38 171.05 - 1 - 4 4 6 Uday Saharan (IND19) 1 1 0 64 64 64 94 68.08 - 1 - 4 0 7 Saad Baig (PAK19) 1 1 0 55 55 55 52 105.76 - 1 - 3 4 8 Mohammad Shihab James (BD19) 1 1 0 54 54 54 77 70.12 - 1 - 7 0 9 Ryan Hunter (IRE19) 1 1 1 50 50* - 63 79.36 - 1 - 5 0 10 Owen Gould (SCO19) 1 1 0 48 48 48 61 78.68 - - - 5 1

Courtesy of a record 130-run knock, Jewel Andrew continues to top the run-scoring charts of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. With a brilliant century, Shahzaib Khan (106) takes the second position.

At number three with 88 runs is England’s skipper Ben McKinney. Indian opener Adarsh Singh sits in the fourth position with 76 runs. South Africa’s Dewan Marais slipped three places down to the fifth position with 65 runs.

India’s skipper Uday Saharan with 64 runs is placed sixth on the table. Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter Saad Baig takes the seventh slot with 55 runs. Bangladesh middle-order batter Mohammad Shihab is at number eight with 54 runs.

Irish opener Ryan Hunter dropped six places down to the ninth position with 50 runs. Scottish skipper Owen Gould completes the top ten with 48 runs to his name.

ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Kwena Maphaka (SA19)"}">Kwena Maphaka (SA19) 1 1 55 9.1 1 38 5 5/38 7.6 4.14 11 - 1 2 Maruf Mridha (BD19) 1 1 48 8 1 43 5 5/43 8.6 5.37 9.6 - 1 3 Saumy Pandey (IND19) 1 1 59 9.5 1 24 4 4/24 6 2.44 14.75 1 - 4 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 1 1 42 7 1 26 4 4/26 6.5 3.71 10.5 1 - 5 Khalil Ahmed (AFG19) 1 1 60 10 1 51 4 4/51 12.75 5.1 15 1 - 6 Mohammad Zeeshan (PAK19) 1 1 30 5 1 17 3 3/17 5.66 3.4 10 - - 7 Oliver Riley (IRE19) 1 1 48 8 1 21 3 3/21 7 2.62 16 - - 8 Farhan Ahmed (ENG19) 1 1 60 10 2 22 3 3/22 7.33 2.2 20 - - 9 Reuben Wilson (IRE19) 1 1 54 9 2 23 3 3/23 7.66 2.55 18 - - 10 Nathan Sealy (WI19) 1 1 60 10 2 34 3 3/34 11.33 3.4 20 - -

South African pacer Kwena Maphaka retained his top position in the list of leading wicket-takers in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. He has five wickets at an economy of 7.60. Bangladesh’s left-arm medium pacer Maruf Mridha is placed second with five scalps and an economy of 8.60.

Left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey with four wickets and an economy of 6.00 takes the third position. Ubaid Shah and Khalid Ahmed follow in the fourth and fifth position respectively, also with four wickets apiece.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Zesshan with three wickets and an economy of 5.66 is placed sixth. Oliver Riley slipped five places down to the seventh position. Farhan Ahmed with three scalps takes the eighth spot while Reuben Wilson dropped six places to number nine on the list. Nathan Sealy slipped six spots to the last position in the top 10.

