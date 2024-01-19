ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Africa U19 vs West Indies U19 (Updated) ft. Jewel Andrew and Kwena Maphaka

Ireland U19 thrashed USA U19 by seven wickets in the tournament opener of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday, January 19.

Ireland won the toss and decided to bowl first. Reuben Wilson (3 for 23) and Oliver Riley (3 for 21) orchestrated USA's collapse, while John McNally chipped in with a couple of wickets. The USA were bowled out for a paltry 105 in 40.2 overs.

Ireland opener Ryan Hunter remained unbeaten on 50 to lead the chase with apposite contributions from Kian Hulton (23) and le Roux (23*) as the team chased down the score with 163 balls to spare.

In another match, South Africa U19 trounced West Indies U19 by 31 runs. Dewan Marais’ frolicking half-century (65 off 38 balls) helped the hosts post a competitive 285 for 9. In response, West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew led the charge with a daunting century (130 runs off 96 balls) powered by 14 boundaries and three sixes.

Andrew's efforts went in vain as his side was bowled out for 254, thanks to Kwena Maphaka’s (5 for 38) sheer brilliance and able support from Riley Norton (3 for 66). South Africa picked up three wickets in the space of eight deliveries when the West Indies needed just 36 runs from 67 balls.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run-getters and top wicket-takers in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 after the action of Day 1.

ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Jewel Andrew (WI19) 1 1 0 130 130 130 96 135.41 1 - - 14 3 2 Dewan Marais (SA19) 1 1 0 65 65 65 38 171.05 - 1 - 4 4 3 Ryan Hunter (IRE19) 1 1 1 50 50* - 63 79.36 - 1 - 5 0 4 Juan James (SA19)"}">Juan James (SA19) 1 1 0 47 47 47 54 87.03 - - - 3 1 5 David Teeger (SA19) 1 1 0 44 44 44 98 44.89 - - - 3 0 6 Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA19) 1 1 0 40 40 40 34 117.64 - - - 6 1 7 Nathan Sealy (WI19) 1 1 0 33 33 33 55 60 - - - 2 0 8 Oliver Whitehead (SA19) 1 1 0 26 26 26 35 74.28 - - - 2 0 9 Philippus le Roux (IRE19) 1 1 1 23 23* - 31 74.19 - - - 3 0 10 Kian Hilton (IRE19) 1 1 0 23 23 23 37 62.16 - - - 3 0

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew was the only player to record a three-figure score on the opening day of the 15th edition of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup. In an undisputed manner, he leads the run-scoring charts with 130 runs at a strike rate of 135.42.

South Africa’s middle-order batter Dewan Marais holds the second spot with 65 runs at a strike rate of 171.05. Irish opener Ryan Hunter (50) was the only other batter to register a fifty in the opening encounter.

South African players Juan James, David Teeger, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius occupy the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively in the run-scoring charts for their decent contribution with the bat.

ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Kwena Maphaka (SA19) 1 1 55 9.1 1 38 5 5/38 7.6 4.14 11 - 1 2 Oliver Riley (IRE19) 1 1 48 8 1 21 3 3/21 7 2.62 16 - - 3 Reuben Wilson (IRE19) 1 1 54 9 2 23 3 3/23 7.66 2.55 18 - - 4 Nathan Sealy (WI19) 1 1 60 10 2 34 3 3/34 11.33 3.4 20 - - 5 Riley Norton (SA19) 1 1 53 8.5 - 66 3 3/66 22 7.47 17.66 - - 6 John McNally (IRE19) 1 1 42 7 1 17 2 2/17 8.5 2.42 21 - - 7 Arya Garg (USA19) 1 1 30 5 - 31 2 2/31 15.5 6.2 15 - - 8 Deshawn James (WI19) 1 1 36 6 - 38 2 2/38 19 6.33 18 - - 9 Nathan Edward (WI19) 1 1 60 10 - 63 2 2/63 31.5 6.3 30 - - 10 Khush Bhalala (USA19) 1 1 18 3 - 10 1 1/10 10 3.33 18 - -

South African left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka claimed the first five-wicket haul of the tournament. He mustered figures of 5 for 55 from just 9.1 overs to inspire his side to a 31-run victory. He also leads the charts for most wickets in the tournament as of now.

There are four bowlers - Reuben Wilson, Oliver Riley, Nathan Sealy, and Riley Norton - who picked up three wickets each. Meanwhile, four other bowlers managed to bag a couple of scalps after the completion of two matches in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024.

