ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Namibia vs Uganda

Uganda women defeated Namibia women by four wickets in match 8 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier at the Entebbe Cricket Oval on Tuesday, December 12.

Meanwhile, Nigeria women registered a three-run victory over Rwanda women on the basis of the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method.

After opting to field first, Uganda bowled out Namibia for a score of 92 with one ball to spare in the first innings. Off-spinner Concy Aweko snapped three wickets while conceding just 16 runs.

Namibia No.7 Kayleen Green's 22 off 29 balls was the best in their depleted batting unit, with seven players managing only a single figure score.

It wasn't a walk in the park for the Uganda women as they took 18.4 overs to get past the finishing line. Namibia off-spinner Victoria Hamunyela (3/11) kept things tight for Aweko & Co.

In another game, Rwanda posted 88/9 in the first innings. In response, Nigeria were at 49 for 4 in 10.3 overs before the match was disrupted due to unknown reasons.

On that note, let's take a look at the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers of the tournament so far.

ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Yasmeen Khan (NAM-W)"]">Yasmeen Khan (NAM-W) 2 2 0 74 59 37 66 112.12 - 1 8 1 2 M Mupachikwa (ZIM-W) 2 2 1 54 47* 54 58 93.1 - - 5 0 3 L Piety (NGA-W) 2 2 1 51 43 51 68 75 - - 4 1 4 M Uwase (RWA-W) 2 2 0 49 35 24.5 58 84.48 - - 6 0 5 R Musamali (UGA-W) 2 2 1 47 31* 47 49 95.91 - - 4 0 6 P Agboya (NGA-W) 2 2 0 43 24 21.5 44 97.72 - - 7 0 7 J Mbabazi (UGA-W)) 2 2 0 42 32 21 53 79.24 - - 5 0 8 CS Mugeri-Tiripano (ZIM-W) 2 2 0 41 31 20.5 26 157.69 - - 5 1 9 SA Wittmann (NAM-W) 2 2 1 41 24* 41 50 82 - - 6 1 10 S MTae (TZN-W) 2 2 1 38 38* 38 44 86.36 - - 3 0

Namibia opener Yasmeen Khan cemented her pole position in the highest run-scorers' list even though she scored just 15 runs against Uganda. Zimbabwe's M Mupachikwa is placed second on the list with 54 runs in two innings.

Rwanda opener M Uwase jumped to fourth place after adding 14 runs off 23 balls against Nigeria on Tuesday. Nigeria's Peculiar Agboya is the other player to upgrade her standings in the run-scorer charts.

Zimbabwe's S Mtae is currently at the 10th position in the qualifiers tournament with 38 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 86.36. Only Yasmeen Khan has a strike rate over 100 (112.12) among the top 10.

ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Tshuma (ZIM-W) 2 2 8 1 20 6 3/6 3.33 2.5 8 - - 2 C Aweko (UGA-W) 2 2 8 27 4 3/16 6.75 3.37 12 - - 3 MI Khagoitsa (KEN-W) 2 2 6 - 28 4 2/8 7 4.66 9 - - 4 J Mbabbzi (UGA-W) 2 2 8 28 4 3/14 7 3.5 12 - - 5 PZ Kamunya (TZN-W) 2 2 7 1 17 3 2/10 5.66 2.42 14 - - 6 MJ Tumukunde (RWA-W) 2 2 3.3 - 19 3 2/12 6.33 5.42 7 - - 7 P Agboya (NGA-W) 2 2 7 1 22 3 3/13 7.33 3.14 14 - - 8 Q Abel (KEN-W) 2 2 5.3 - 28 3 2/15 9.33 5.09 11 - - 9 L Piety (NGA-W) 2 2 7 30 3 2/13 10 4.28 14 - - 10 V Hamunyela (NAM-W) 2 2 8 17 3 3/11 10.33 3.87 16 - -

Zimbabwe's medium pacer Loreen Tshuma continued to lead the chart of most wickets after eight matches in the tournament. She has picked up 6 wickets in two games - 3 in each matches - at an average of 3.33.

Uganda's Concy Aweko, Kenya's Melvin Khagoista and Uganda's Janet Mbabzi are tied with four wickets at second, third and fourth positions, respectively.