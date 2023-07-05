ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets: Sean Williams and Wanindu Hasaranga leading the charts – Updated

The 17th day of the 2023 ICC World Cup Qualifiers got underway as West Indies took on Oman in a dead rubber game. The game took place on July 5 at Harare Sports Club at 12:30 pm IST. Both teams have officially been knocked out of the World Cup race which is scheduled to take place in India later this year.

Both teams were playing for their pride and were eyeing a consolation victory before ending their disastrous tour on a high. It was indeed a shocking campaign for West Indies who entered the Qualifiers as obvious favorites.

But they lost their way in the middle and suffered embarrassing defeats at the hands of Scotland and the Netherlands which ultimately lead to their demise. Despite reeling from their defeats, they managed to put up a clinical performance against Oman as they outclassed them in all departments.

Romario Shepherd and Kyle Mayers bowled well upfront sharing six wickets between them. Other Winides bowlers kept a check on the scoring rate which did not allow Oman to get away with the game. While chasing, West Indies lost Charles early but Carty, alongside Brandon King, did well to rebuild.

King later opened up as the overs progressed and scored a brilliant 100 (104) to power his side to a handsome seven-wicket victory with 62 balls to spare.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Super Sixes Match 7

Sean Williams ended the Qualifiers campaign on a high claiming the top position in the runs chart. He currently holds 600 runs and has a scintillating average of 100. His strike rate is at an astronomical high of almost 140 and has scored three centuries and two half-centuries in this tournament.

Shai Hope is the second one to feature on the list. He is the second-highest run-getter in this tournament with 339 runs under his belt at an average of 67.8 which includes his highest score of 132. He has scored one century and two half-centuries and has a commendable strike rate of 97.69.

Nicholas Pooran is the second West Indian to feature in the third spot with 336 runs and averaging 84. His strike rate is at a killer high of 120 with 28 fours and 16 sixes under his belt. In addition, the West Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has scored two centuries so far in this competition.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga leads the most wickets list

Wanindu Hasaranga tops the wickets chart with 20 wickets to his name. He has bowled three maidens and averages 12.45 with the ball which includes his best bowling figures of 6/24. The 25-year-old has claimed three five-wicket hauls already at a killer strike rate of 14.5.

Richard Ngarava from Zimbabwe is the second-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets under his tally. He averages 19.29 with the ball and has a commendable economy rate of 4.73 which includes his best bowling figures of 4/43.

Bilal Khan from Oman is currently the third to feature in the wickets list with 14 wickets to his name. He is pretty much at par with Ngarava but his average is below him at 27.43. He has claimed a five-wicket haul of 5/55 already in this year’s Qualifiers at a strike rate of 27.

