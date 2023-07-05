Scotland, on Tuesday, July 4, defeated Zimbabwe in the Super Sixes match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. With the win, Richie Berrington’s men also kept alive their hopes of advancing to the World Cup to be played in India.

Scotland also knocked hosts Zimbabwe out of the competition. The outcome of the match between the Netherlands, led by Scott Edwards, and Scotland will decide who along with Sri Lanka will go to India for the mega event.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Sean Williams is the leading run-scorer of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023. The left-handed batter finished the tournament with 600 runs from seven matches at an average of 100 and a strike rate of 139.21 with three hundreds and two fifties to show for his efforts.

Williams’ teammate Sikandar Raza is second on the list, having racked up 325 runs from seven matches at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 116.49 with a 54-ball hundred to his name against the Netherlands.

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies is third on the list with 317 runs from five matches at an average of 79.25 and a strike rate of 119.17. Pathum Nissanka, Scott Edwards, and Dimuth Karunaratne have been impressive as well.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka is the leading wicket-taker of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The leg-spinner has picked up 20 wickets from six matches at an average of 12.45 with three five-wicket hauls to his name.

Hasaranga’s teammate, Maheesh Theekshana, is third on the list, having taken 13 wickets with one four-wicket haul to his name. Second on the list is Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava, who has picked up 14 wickets.

Mark Adair, Chris Greaves, Bilal Khan, Brandon McMullen, and Karan KC have also been impressive.

