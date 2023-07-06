Netherlands defeated Scotland by four wickets in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Super Sixes match on Thursday, July 6, at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Scott Edwards and Co also became the second team after Sri Lanka to qualify for the World Cup to be played on Indian soil from October 5 to November 19. Bas de Leede was stupendous after he picked up a five-wicket haul and followed it up with a hundred in the run-chase

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Sean Williams of Zimbabwe is the leading run-scorer of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The left-handed batter scored 600 runs from seven matches at an average of 100 and a strike rate of 139.21 with three hundreds and two fifties to show for his efforts.

Brandon McMullen got up to second on the list after his hundred against the Dutch team. He has scored 364 runs from seven matches at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 88.78. Shai Hope of the West Indies is third on the list with 339 runs from six matches at an average of 97.69.

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran has racked up 336 runs from six games at an average of 84 with two hundreds to his name.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, having picked up 20 wickets from six matches at an average of 12.45. He is one of the major reasons why Sri Lanka are unbeaten in the tournament.

Bas de Leede went up to second on the list after he picked up a five-wicket haul against Scotland. The pacer has picked up 15 wickets from seven matches at an average of 22.13. Richard Ngarava, Chris Greaves, and Bilal Khan have accounted for 14 scalps apiece.

