ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sean Williams and Wanindu Hasaranga still top the charts – Updated after Match 18

Zimbabwe beat the United States by 304 runs in Match 17 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Sean Williams became the Player of the Match for his knock of 174 runs off 101 balls at the Harare Sports Club.

In the other match of the day, the Netherlands defeated Shai Hope’s West Indies in a thrilling Super Over contest at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. Logan van Beek became the Player of the Match for his heroics.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Sean Williams of Zimbabwe is the leading run-scorer of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The left-handed batter has scored 390 runs from four matches at an average of 130 and a strike rate of 152.94. On Monday (June 26), he scored his second century of the tournament against the USA.

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies is second on the list with 296 runs from four matches at an average of 98.67 and a strike rate of 132.74. Shai Hope (263 runs) and Craig Ervine (218 runs) are third and fourth in the list respectively.

Sikandar Raza, Scott Edwards, Dimuth Karunaratne, Max O’Dowd, and Shayan Jahangir are the other batters with over 200 runs in the ongoing championship.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka remains the leading wicket-taker of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The leg-spinner has picked up 16 wickets from three matches at an average of 7.25 with three five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts. Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava is second on the list with 10 wickets from four matches.

Ireland’s Mark Adair and Oman’s Bilal Khan are third and fourth in the list with nine scalps apiece to their names. Sikandar Raza and Alzarri Joseph have picked up eight wickets each. Scotland’s Brandon McMullen also has a five-wicket haul to his name.

