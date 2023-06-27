ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sean Williams and Wanindu Hasaranga still top the charts – Updated after Match 20

Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka defeated Scotland by 82 runs in Match No. 19 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Tuesday (June 27). Maheesh Theekshana was adjudged the Player of the Match for picking up three wickets.

Ireland defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 138 runs in Match No. 20 after Paul Stirling scored 162 runs off 134 balls with 15 fours and eight sixes. Ireland bowled UAE out for 211 while defending 349.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Sean Williams of Zimbabwe is the leading run-scorer of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The left-handed batter has scored 390 runs in four games at an average of 130 and a strike rate of 152.94. Having scored two centuries, the southpaw is in brilliant form.

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies is second on the list with 296 runs from four matches at an average of 98.67 and a strike rate of 132.74 with two hundreds to show for his efforts. Shai Hope and Dimuth Karunaratne have racked up 263 and 222 runs, respectively, with one century apiece.

Zimbabwe’s Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza have also been outstanding with the bat. Both have scored 218 runs, but it is Raza, who has played at a strike rate of 156.83, that holds the record for the fastest century by a Zimbabwean in ODIs.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga remains the leading wicket-taker of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The leg-spinner has picked up 18 wickets in four games at an average of 8.78. After picking up three five-wicket hauls in a row, Hasaranga got two wickets against Scotland.

Zimbabwean fast bowler Richard Ngarava is second on the list with 10 wickets from four matches at an average of 13.30. Chris Greaves, Mark Adair, Bilal Khan, Sikandar Raza and Brandon McMullen have also been impressive.

Poll : 0 votes