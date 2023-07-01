ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sean Williams and Wanindu Hasaranga still top the charts – Updated after Match 24

West Indies lost to Scotland by seven wickets on Saturday, July 1 and failed to make their way through to the World Cup 2023 to be played in India from October 5 to November 19. It will also be the first world event without the mighty Caribbean unit.

After being put in to bat first, West Indies were all-out for 181 in 44.5 overs. Scotland chased down the target with 39 balls left in their innings. Brandon McMullen became the Player of the Match for picking up three wickets and scoring 69 off 106.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams is the leading run-scorer of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The veteran has scored 532 runs from five matches at an average of 133 and a strike rate of 148.60 with three hundreds to show for his efforts.

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies is second in the list with 317 runs from five matches at an average of 79.25 and a strike rate of 119.17 with two hundreds to his name. Scott Edwards of the Netherlands is third on the list with 284 runs with four fifties.

Shai Hope and Sikandar Raza are fourth and fifth respectively, with 276 and 260 runs.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka is the leading wicket-taker of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. He has picked up 20 wickets from five matches with three five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts. Chris Greaves of Scotland and Richard Ngarava of Zimbabwe have picked up 12 wickets apiece.

Mark Adair of Ireland has 11 wickets to his name in the ongoing tournament. Brandon McMullen, Bas de Leede, Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt have picked up 10 wickets apiece.

