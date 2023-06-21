ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sean Williams and Wanindu Hasaranga top the charts – Updated after Match 6

Zimbabwe defeated the Netherlands by six wickets in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Tuesday (June 20). Sikandar Raza won the Player of the Match award after he picked up four wickets (4/55) and scored a hundred (102* off 54 balls). Zimbabwe chased down the target of 316 with 55 balls to spare.

In the other match of the day, Nepal beat the United States by six wickets at the Takashinga Sports Club. Karan KC was named the Player of the Match after he finished with figures of 9-3-33-4.

Nepal chased down a target of 208 with seven overs to spare. Bhim Sharki scored 77 runs off 114 balls with seven fours and a six.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Sean Williams of Zimbabwe is the leading run-scorer in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. The left-handed batter has scored 193 runs in two matches at an average of 193 and a strike-rate of 150.78. His performances have helped Zimbabwe win both of their matches and climb to the top of Group A.

Williams’ teammate, Craig Ervine, is second in the list with 171 runs at a strike-rate of 97.16. USA’s Shayan Jahangir and Nepal’s Kushal Bhurtel have scored 139 and 138 runs, respectively, and occupy the third and fourth spots in the list. Gajanand Singh and Sikandar Raza have both scored centuries in the ongoing qualifiers.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka is the leading wicket-taker in the qualifiers until now. The leg-spinner has picked up six wickets in one match at an economy rate of three and was named the Player of the Match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Zimbabwean fast bowler Richard Ngarava has six wickets to his name from two matches.

Karan KC, Saurabh Netravalkar, Steven Taylor, Gulshan Jha and Sikandar Raza have picked up four wickets apiece.

Poll : 0 votes